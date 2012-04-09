O.J. Mayo Does A Spectacular JaVale McGee Impersonation

#Video
04.09.12 6 years ago

Outside of this, the Grizzlies had one of the best weekends possible. They beat Miami to end the Heat’s double-digit home winning streak. Then they took out Dallas in a game with major playoff implications. O.J. Mayo was so caught up in all the excitement that he ran the wrong way against the Mavs. In his best JaVale McGee impersonation, Mayo sprinted back after the Grizzlies had controlled a jump ball and was either getting back on defense or looking for a pass that would’ve resulted in an obvious backcourt violation. Either way, Mayo had me chuckling when I watched this live.

Was this one close to as funny as McGee’s?

