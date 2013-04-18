Official adidas Commemorative Carmelo Anthony 2012-13 NBA Scoring Champion T-Shirt

While the scoring race didn’t end the way we wanted it to, Carmelo Anthony gets to hold the claim of best scorer in the world until at least October. Anthony finished with a 28.7 points per game average for the first scoring title in his career. It was also just the second time a Knick has won it, the first time coming in the 1984-85 NBA season by Bernard King.

To celebrate, adidas has released an official NBA Scoring Champion T-shirt, which you can pick up on NBAStore.com for $23.95. It is currently available in sizes from S to 2XL.

