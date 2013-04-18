Official adidas Commemorative Carmelo Anthony 2012-13 NBA Scoring Champion T-Shirt

#Style – Kicks and Gear #Adidas #New York Knicks #Carmelo Anthony
04.18.13 5 years ago

While the scoring race didn’t end the way we wanted it to, Carmelo Anthony gets to hold the claim of best scorer in the world until at least October. Anthony finished with a 28.7 points per game average for the first scoring title in his career. It was also just the second time a Knick has won it, the first time coming in the 1984-85 NBA season by Bernard King.

To celebrate, adidas has released an official NBA Scoring Champion T-shirt, which you can pick up on NBAStore.com for $23.95. It is currently available in sizes from S to 2XL.

What do you think?

Follow Sean on Twitter at @SEANesweeney.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Style – Kicks and Gear#Adidas#New York Knicks#Carmelo Anthony
TAGSadidasadidas Basketballadidas HoopsCARMELO ANTHONYNEW YORK KNICKSStyle - Kicks and Gear

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.21.18 1 day ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.20.18 2 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Ariana Grande, Death Cab For Cutie, And Mitski

08.17.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

08.14.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

08.13.18 1 week ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Nicki Minaj, Trippie Redd, And Tomberlin

08.10.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP