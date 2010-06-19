Offseason Day 1: Celtics face big questions, Lakers face vacation

Immediately after winning a championship, we have a pretty good idea what Kobe, Pau, Ron-Ron, L.O. and the rest of the Lakers are doing right now: Sleeping. Clyde Drexler once told us in a Dime interview that after he won the ’95 title with Houston, he spent the next two weeks sleeping all day, and on NBA TV right after Game 7, Kevin McHale said he would sleep about 15 hours a day for a few days after his Boston ‘chips. (This was when broadcast partner Chris Webber could only nod, smile and wonder.) … Meanwhile, the Celtics are spending their waking hours thinking about what’s next. Whether he opts out of his $21 million deal or not, Paul Pierce isn’t going anywhere. So that leaves Ray Allen, Nate Robinson and Tony Allen as the team’s most important free agents. (Kind of sad that Mike Finley doesn’t even make that list anymore.) Despite an overall bad Finals performance, Ray should still have his pick of contenders. Nate and Tony? They’ll find jobs somewhere. But what about free agent Brian Scalabrine? Does any NBA team have a need for a power forward with a decent three-point stroke who runs slower than the line at the DMV? … Rasheed Wallace still has two years and $13 million left on his contract, but Doc Rivers fed speculation that ‘Sheed might call it a career. “I think he is thinking about retiring, and I thought you could see that in his play,” Doc said after Game 7. “He was dying out there. When he got the cramps and the strains, he was just trying to figure out a way of staying on the floor.” We’re thinking ‘Sheed comes back, but he’ll take another regular season off like he did this year … One Celtic who should get over the loss pretty quickly is Tom Thibodeau. Next week he’ll be in Chicago for his first press conference as the Bulls head coach, and he’s coming in on a hot streak after his defensive scheme — without Boston’s best interior defender — forced Kobe into one of his worst playoff games in recent memory. Chicago fans, do you already have a nickname for your new coach? “Tebow” would work, or you could do like a middle-school teacher and call him “Mr. T” … What are the chances the Celtics — or another Eastern Conference contender — gives Allen Iverson a long look this summer? Iverson is the ultimate high-risk, high-reward guy, and if he doesn’t cause problems, he’s a solid backcourt scorer that a lot of teams could use. Now if he would just be OK with coming off the bench … For a few minutes yesterday, the Sixers’ website accidentally ran the headline “Sixers draft Evan Turner.” Hey, it’s better than “Sixers draft Brian Zoubek” or, “Sixers trade to get Sam Dalembert back.” … Apparently hating the refs is an American tradition that transcends all sports. If you missed it yesterday, Team USA’s World Cup match against Slovenia ended in a 2-2 tie after the U.S. had what would have been the go-ahead goal waved off due to a mysterious call by one ref. And we say “mysterious” because still nobody knows what the call was for; the ref wouldn’t answer any player or coach when asked for an explanation. Can you imagine if an NBA ref did that in a big game? You’d find that guy bloody and twitching after the game with Stephen Jackson‘s prints all over the place … We’re out like Scal getting signed …
congrats to the lakers, that was one heck of a game. And sheed should definitely retire
man, that ref completely f–ked up the call, and cost U.S. a superb comeback.
Im not quite over the Cs loss yet. But my Celtics played a heck of a game and was in it alle the way. The Lakers just executed better down the stretch and won despite Kobe shooting rocks. Cant knock their win. And Rons post game interview made the loss to much easier to swallow lol!
Lol say Queensbridge.
Scalabrine sounds like the perfect fit for the raptors. Giving extremeley one dimensional players insane contracts thinking they’ll contribute has become the norm here. Might as well welcome him to Toronto now.
Intersting observation: I was feelin RonRons post game live interview where he called out his shrink for the first time. That was funny. But after seeing his multitude of other post game interviews on YouTube, I realized that his initial interview wad just the tip of the iceberg. Dude is seriously one if the most idiotic NBA players I have ever seen. One interview with Rick Kamla, Steve Smith, one of the Barry brothers, and Ron Artest might have been one if the mist bizzare interviews I have ever seen in my entire life.
The game was great too bad we had the most pro lakers commentary EVER it was hard to listen to. I hope sheed get’s in shape this summer. KG will finaly have his knees and why wouldn’t a great FA wanna join that boston situation?
Joe Johnson thinks he’s a top notch FA haha Chris Bosh as well even amare. All of these guys are getting overpaid. The only players who deserve the max are lebron and D Wade while D Wade his salary should regress every year from now on because that what his body and game are going to do after next season.
And Ron Artest is crazy but I’d love a guy like that on my team
world cup and the rest of the world just hatin’ the U.S. of Debt!
it’s amazing how people forget that Kobe is playing with 9 healthy fingers, and yet he doesnt use it as an excuse about his shooting performance, unlike one guy in Ohio rambling and bitching about his elbow hurt.
I dont see many comments about kobe’s finger anymore since the day he injured it. Ball dont lie, but finger tape dont lie too, he was injured yet he couldnt care less
IMO,
MJ is a megastar whose career is a Hollywood storyline.
Kobe is a megastar whose career is the most realistic and human-like.
i feel bad as a laker fan that perkins didnt get to play…however celtics fans, players, anyone didnt care in 08 wen the lakers came in hobbled missing key players, including bynum..so ef em
n a recent interview with ESPN Radio, Stephen A. Smith said that LeBron James is leaning toward signing with the Knicks.
This factor played a role in Tom Izzo turning down the Cavs’ head coaching job.
Smith: “From what my sources tell me, he still hasn’t made a final decision but he’s higher on New York now than he was a month ago and the reality is that he is leaning more towards New York than he is towards returning to Cleveland. Izzo knew this.”
Apparently James’ camp is making “in-depth” queries about Donnie Walsh and Mike D’Antoni. While this can’t be dismissed out of hand, it must still be filed under “speculation.”
Anybody wanna see Tony Allen crying?
[multimedia.boston.com]
There you go.
Ra’on Rondo needs to find a J. thats all the C’s need.
Can’t be more excited about the fact that my team made a Celtics player cry. Watching the interview, it doesn’t seem like TA thinks he’s going back to Boston. Probably thinks he’s getting more money on the market; his reaction to the question shows he’s a goner if he does.
Anyway, this one is just so, so sweet as a Laker fan. This one meant everything as far as Kobe’s legacy. It only mattered this much because it was the Celtics, and part of me thanks Boston for making it this far, for making allowing history to be made. If Kobe didn’t beat Boston in the Finals, that would obviously be a huge taint in his career, especially as a Laker. Now that he has, and has 5 rings…he’s now without question the best player of his generation.
And Ron…I just feel so happy for him. His honesty about his time w/ Indiana, the regrets he has…and his genuine gratitude about this entire experience, all of that makes it impossible not to pull for him.
This was by far the most satisfying championship to date, as a fan. Just unbelievable.
And Boston? They are never, ever, ever winning a championship again. Fuck Boston.
@Three Stacks HAHAHA Yeah he is crying like a baby :P
And anyway, congratulations LAKERS, Boston made a mistake on Game 6 thats why they loose on this season :S
And you think Stern is up for letting Kobe 3peet? ITS A BUSINESS PEOPLE…its not about skills anymore..its about selling Marketing happy, storybook endings….lol…if you think the LAKERS DESERVED THE CHIP YOU MUST ALSO THINK THE BP OIL SPILLL IS OBAMA’S FAULT..LOL..3 stacks times 3 is your IQ…No promises the lakers win again either…So fuck you the refs and you get off your knees and see that its a business..fuck the lakers
@OneZero – Kobe’s had that injury for 2 years and keeps declining surgery. You can’t say anything about it when the guy who’s hurt keeps deciding, “Na, I’d rather not bother getting it fixed. I got shit to do.” Not like he just did it in March. gtfoh
@Three Stacks – I’ll give you that he’s passed Shaq, but you’re forgetting a guy named Timmy down in Texas. All that did was actually make it a legit argument that he MAY be better (I’d still take Duncan. More chips as THE MAN, more MVPs, All NBA offense and defense every eyar but one til he started declining a few years ago, and, more importantly, SA would have NEVER traded Duncan for Kobe in their primes. That counts to me, but last week does make it a legit discussion now. Also, not that it matters thaaat much, but Kobe had a pretty bad Finals, by the #s. In the end, a chip’s a chip, but it ain’t like he was running ish, and he was mainly being guarded by Ray Allen or Tony “I’m 2 inches shorter and much less athletic” Allen.) I wouldn’t call you crazy for saying he’s better even though I disagree, but to say it’s “without question” is homerism at its worst.
and for the record, the “Kobe never beat Boston” bs the media’s been saying is insane. We been good for all of THREE YEARS of Kobe’s career. Even if he’d never beaten us, that wouldn’t mean shit to me. The media’s so fuckin stupid sometimes…
@Celts fan
exactly,he has been playing with that finger for 2 years. but you’re wrong, the last finger injury was in Dec 09 so it wasnt that long ago, I remember he re-injured it thx to Farmar’s bad pass. How can you say he keeps declining ops when it just happened this season
but he doesnt make any excuses and play with it, thats my point. he takes all the blame about his shooting performance but he never mention his bandaged point finger.
fair enough, but that was RE-injuring something he did before the Olympics. He coulda had the ligament fixed many times an dhasn’t cuz he doesn’t wanna deal w/ the recovery. AND, it’s not like they were in any danger of missing the playoffs. He coulda taken the surgery and come back in Feb. Either way, hte guy’s tough and a winner and he’s said it doesn’t really bother him that much… Besides, everyone’s hurt at this point. You didn’t hear KG mention the knee, or LeBron, well, nevermind about LeBron…
Any news on Ron partying? I figure he’d prolly do a Dave Cowens and wake up on a park bench one morning…
Soccer ref might get a visit from Sheed for a “talk”…
The FIFA website didn’t even mention that stolen goal on its webpage. And I thought the NBA covering for its bad refs was despicable…
Maybe Rasheed Wallace was getting tired because he wasn’t used to the whole moving and running thing. Working out and not constantly shooting 3’s may have helped prepare him
wow it didn’t even occur to me that will be the last game Scalbrine plays, at least he got to lock down Odom for the 15 seconds he was in the game
celts fan.. the only reason i dont but the tim duncan argument is because the spurs were constantly killed by kobe… even in the shaq days.. they only beat them in one series..
@ Celts Fan
Of course you make a valid point. Tim Duncan is an all time great and will be considered by many to be the greatest player of his generation. They may be right about that.
But Duncan is seriously so 3 yrs ago. He’s on an obvious downslope; the casual fan or the media was never as enamored w/ Duncan as they were with Kobe, Shaq, Lebron, etc. It doesn’t change his accomplishments, but perception is everything when it comes to legacies.
Kobe’s 5th ring didn’t settle any kind of debate as to how great he is compared to others, not really. What it definitely did, though, is prevent any new thoughts QUESTIONING his legacy from forming, like it seems so many liked to do.
Seriously though, major props for not taking the bait about the whole fuck Boston thing. I was sorta kidding. They are never, ever, ever winning another championship, though.
@antoine – sure, but it wasn’t Duncan guarding him. Can’t argue that point though…
@Three Stacks – man, I declared this team as having no chance at a title, DONE, back in Dec, so who am I to say a damn thing? I’m realistic. There’s too much age and not enough skilled depth on this team to keep making runs unless we make some moves in the offseason and hit a HR w/ the #19 pick (and for the love of God, draft DaSean Butler in the 2nd rd. and just give it time. It may take a year to pay off, but dude’s legit and that kinda injury isn’t the death blow it once was.)
oh, and just heard Manute Bol just passed away. I met him once at a casino in Connecticut about 5 years ago and he couldn’t have been a nicer guy. Just like Dikembe after him, he gave most of his $$$ to his home country to try and help people that were infinitely worse off than him. solid player, GREAT person. RIP big man.
rip manute bol….great character as well as humanitarian
and perception should have NOTHING to do w/ legacy. Boring vs. entertaining as hell shouldn’t mean shit. How vital was he to winning teams? How good were his #s (again, you better win a lot before this even comes into play)? If you replaced him w/ an average player at his position, how much would the team have fallen off? those are the only ?s that should apply to someone’s legacy. I hear ya though. and I agree w/ you completely on right now. Kobe’s the best in the league. Ain’t no question. LeBron’s #s are better, Kobe wins games. “You play to win the game!” Kobe’s better. That torch gets passed when and only when LeBron wins a chip. You said “best of his generation” though earlier, and I was addressing that, since their careers were basically the same time-frame (but Kobe’s’ll last a bit longer since he came straight from HS and Duncan put in work for 4 years at Wake.)
That ref’s just lucky he didn’t do that to Columbia…
…too soon?
I agree, perception should have nothing to do with legacies, and in that aspect, Duncan is gonna get jobbed. Folks knowledgable about basketball and sport will give him his due, but you talk to a kid growing up learning to love ball in that era and he’ll probably say Duncan never caught his eye. He was considered too stiff, too boring. And as unfair as that is, I got a feeling it’s gonna detract from his legacy, as far as the majority of the public is concerned.
I’m a realist, too, though, and just cause Kobe won his 5th ring doesn’t mean I think he’s invincible. He’s never gonna be Jordan, and unless he wins a couple more titles as THE MAN, even best player of his generation is gonna be up for debate. Winning this yr didn’t cement his legacy, but it prevented his legacy from being kicked around in shit for good, probably.
Considering all that, if we had a draft of players over the past ten years, putting into account all they’ve accomplished the past decade, the moments they rise up and the times they disappear or quit…I’d probably still take Duncan over Kobe #1. I just think it’s the smarter choice.
Top ten is probably: Duncan, Kobe, Shaq, LBJ, Wade, JKidd, Nash, Dirk, Iverson, and I can’t even think of someone else to put at ten.
R.I.P Manute Bol DIME you should do a post on him he not only donated his money to charitable but his time, A true man of honor Manute was and I hope he had a peaceful passing…