Offseason Day 1: Celtics face big questions, Lakers face vacation

Immediately after winning a championship, we have a pretty good idea what Kobe, Pau, Ron-Ron, L.O. and the rest of the Lakers are doing right now: Sleeping. Clyde Drexler once told us in a Dime interview that after he won the ’95 title with Houston, he spent the next two weeks sleeping all day, and on NBA TV right after Game 7, Kevin McHale said he would sleep about 15 hours a day for a few days after his Boston ‘chips. (This was when broadcast partner Chris Webber could only nod, smile and wonder.) … Meanwhile, the Celtics are spending their waking hours thinking about what’s next. Whether he opts out of his $21 million deal or not, Paul Pierce isn’t going anywhere. So that leaves Ray Allen, Nate Robinson and Tony Allen as the team’s most important free agents. (Kind of sad that Mike Finley doesn’t even make that list anymore.) Despite an overall bad Finals performance, Ray should still have his pick of contenders. Nate and Tony? They’ll find jobs somewhere. But what about free agent Brian Scalabrine? Does any NBA team have a need for a power forward with a decent three-point stroke who runs slower than the line at the DMV? … Rasheed Wallace still has two years and $13 million left on his contract, but Doc Rivers fed speculation that ‘Sheed might call it a career. “I think he is thinking about retiring, and I thought you could see that in his play,” Doc said after Game 7. “He was dying out there. When he got the cramps and the strains, he was just trying to figure out a way of staying on the floor.” We’re thinking ‘Sheed comes back, but he’ll take another regular season off like he did this year … One Celtic who should get over the loss pretty quickly is Tom Thibodeau. Next week he’ll be in Chicago for his first press conference as the Bulls head coach, and he’s coming in on a hot streak after his defensive scheme — without Boston’s best interior defender — forced Kobe into one of his worst playoff games in recent memory. Chicago fans, do you already have a nickname for your new coach? “Tebow” would work, or you could do like a middle-school teacher and call him “Mr. T” … What are the chances the Celtics — or another Eastern Conference contender — gives Allen Iverson a long look this summer? Iverson is the ultimate high-risk, high-reward guy, and if he doesn’t cause problems, he’s a solid backcourt scorer that a lot of teams could use. Now if he would just be OK with coming off the bench … For a few minutes yesterday, the Sixers’ website accidentally ran the headline “Sixers draft Evan Turner.” Hey, it’s better than “Sixers draft Brian Zoubek” or, “Sixers trade to get Sam Dalembert back.” … Apparently hating the refs is an American tradition that transcends all sports. If you missed it yesterday, Team USA’s World Cup match against Slovenia ended in a 2-2 tie after the U.S. had what would have been the go-ahead goal waved off due to a mysterious call by one ref. And we say “mysterious” because still nobody knows what the call was for; the ref wouldn’t answer any player or coach when asked for an explanation. Can you imagine if an NBA ref did that in a big game? You’d find that guy bloody and twitching after the game with Stephen Jackson‘s prints all over the place … We’re out like Scal getting signed …