The Toronto Raptors will not be at full strength for their first round playoff series with the Toronto Raptors. The team announced on Friday afternoon that second-year wing OG Anunoby underwent an emergency appendectomy on Thursday night.

While the Raptors should be able to win their first round series against the Orlando Magic without Anunoby, but it’s still a blow to the team’s overall depth that he won’t be able to play. While the team was unable to give a timeline for his return to the floor, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that the expectation is that Anunoby will be out at least two weeks.