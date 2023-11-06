The Toronto Raptors pulled off a massive comeback on Sunday evening in San Antonio, as they erased a 22-point deficit to force overtime and, ultimately, pull away to a 123-116 win in the extra period.

Scottie Barnes led the way in the comeback with 30 points, 11 rebounds, and 6 assists, with most of his production coming in the second half as he took over. Helping the cause were Dennis Schroder and OG Anunoby, who each had 24 points to help lift the Raptors to a needed win on the road. Anunoby could’ve had 29 points if not for a pair of outrageous blocks from Spurs star rookie Victor Wembanyama, who had five blocks total on the night (along with 20 points and nine rebounds).

The first Wemby block on OG came on a drive to the rim where Anunoby thought he’d pushed the young Frenchman far enough on the other side of the basket to use the rim as protection — he had not (12 second mark of the first vid below) — and the second was one of the hilarious closeout blocks Wembanyama has already become known for on three-pointers, blocking a corner three that was well off the fingertips of Anunoby when he got to it.

The Wemby first half highlight reel… that block on Anunoby 🤯 pic.twitter.com/skZkTiYHZ5 — CJ Fogler account may or may not be notable (@cjzero) November 5, 2023

Because Toronto got the win, Anunoby was in good spirits about those blocks after the game and had a very funny response when asked about them, as he was unable to really explain what happened other than saying Wembanyama is just “too tall.”

OG's description of Wemby? Two words: "Too Tall" 😂 pic.twitter.com/jNaDi7Fthh — NBA Canada (@NBACanada) November 6, 2023

This is the general sentiment of most people, and specifically the fact that Wembanyama is 7’4 with crazy long arms and moves as well as he does. That’s the thing that separates him from any other players that have come into the league at that height. Kevin Garnett, who is all in on the young star, has noted that it used to be guys that size moved “like oak trees” but Wemby moves like a guard with his fluidity, and it makes his length even more terrifying to deal with.

Anunoby is not the first and will certainly not be the last to learn that Victor is “too tall” this season, and Wembanyama’s reputation as a shot blocker already has grown to have the respect of everyone that plays against him.