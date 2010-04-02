Ohio State’s Evan Turner is AP’s Player of the Year

We knew it’d come down to two – Kentucky’s John Wall and Ohio State’s Evan Turner – but I don’t think anyone could have anticipated the votes falling like this. Turner, the 6-7 junior swingman who averaged 20.3 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5.9 assists this season, received 54 votes from the 65-member national media panel as the runaway choice for the Associated Press’ Player of the Year.

In case you didn’t follow the him all year, the thing that makes this so amazing is that Turner missed six games after breaking bones in his back when he fell after a dunk in December. The Buckeyes went .500 without him, and then went on to the Big Ten title after he returned.

Turner is the first Ohio State player to win the award since Gary Bradds back in 1964. Jerry Lucas of the Buckeyes won it in 1961 and 1962. The other players to receive votes were Wall, who received nine votes, along with West Virginia’s Da’Sean Butler and Notre Dame’s Luke Harangody who each got one.

What do you think? Who was your Player of the Year in college basketball?

