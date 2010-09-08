OKC Thunder have gone from hunters to the hunted

Ladies and gentleman, the Oklahoma City Thunder have arrived. After starting their inaugural season in OKC with a 3-29 record and finishing 23-59, Year 2 saw a marked improvement, as Kevin Durant led the NBA in scoring and the Thunder won 50 games on their way to a playoff berth.

The transition from small-time to showtime has been one of the quickest turnaround the NBA has seen, and keep in mind the Thunder didn’t make any major roster changes. Coach Scott Brooks just let his young players mature and learn from their early struggles.

The Thunder were without a doubt the most slept-on team in the League last season. Nobody expected them to go from 23 to 50 wins, but OKC shocked the world. They would end their season in what was arguably the most entertaining series of the 2010 playoffs, losing to the defending champion L.A. Lakers in six games.

Since then, the Thunder’s popularity has skyrocketed. Durant has been all over the place as the new face of USA Basketball this summer, and is being hyped up as arguably the best player in the NBA, put on the same level with Kobe and LeBron and D-Wade. Durant’s OKC teammates Russell Westbrook — who was kept on the World Championship team at the expense of All-Star and NBA champion Rajon Rondo — and Jeff Green also saw their profiles rise thanks to playing with Team USA, and the potential of young role players James Harden, Serge Ibaka, Eric Maynor, Nenad Krstic and others has fans excited.

It is almost scary to think that Durant could get any better, and the FIBA experience is only going to enhance his game, especially since he is the chosen one to lead Team USA. Fresh off a scoring title and a second-place finish in league MVP voting, Durant could be on track for an MVP season. His hype has grown immensely, as commentators say that Durant will be a starter on the 2012 Olympic team, over the likes of Wade, Kobe, or ‘Melo, which is somewhat of a bold statement.

Once seen as a darling underdog, the Thunder are on the verge of being over-hyped. Conversations in the Dime office have OKC finishing as high as the 2nd seed in the Western Conference, and the fact that they played the Lakers better than any other team in the West playoffs has some giving OKC a slight chance to knock off Kobe’s team in a series in 2011.

The hype they have accumulated over the past few months has definitely put a huge target on the Thunder’s backs. In the course of one offseason — again without a lot of major roster moves — the Thunder have gone from hunters to the hunted. They won’t be sneaking up on anybody in the League anymore, and now the set of expectations has changed from simply making the playoffs to making noise in the playoffs.

But frankly, they don’t care. What do you get when you mix a fire-hot superstar, playoff experience against defending NBA champs, super-athletic young talent, bench support, a Coach of the Year winner and an incredibly supporting fan base in a pot and let it cook for a summer? Potentially, if all goes well, a Finals appearance. Thunder up!