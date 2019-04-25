Getty Image / Uproxx

Another year without Kevin Durant, and another first round exit for the Oklahoma City Thunder. Three straight years of losing in the first round, with only four wins during those three series, and the Thunder, once the model franchise for how to build through the draft and become a contender, now find themselves in NBA purgatory.

The one positive for Oklahoma City is that the team doesn’t have any big decisions to make with regards to the top end of its roster as Russell Westbrook and Paul George are each signed for a few more years. Westbrook may be untradeable on his designated veteran extension as he exits the prime of his career, but that’s a concern for the future, while George remains an asset on his max contract, after finishing a season that will likely see him in finish in the top-5 of MVP voting.

Steven Adams is also under contract for the next two years. Adams contributed to positive play on both ends of the court, even as he posted one of his worst individual offensive seasons and lost time to Nerlens Noel down the stretch of playoff games. The team was 9.8 points per 100 possessions better with him on the floor, per Cleaning the Glass. The core of Adams, George, and Westbrook is, when healthy, a strong foundation for a playoff team.