Old Man? Paul Pierce Stuffs It On Maxiell After Juking Oladipo

He’s 36 years young. Paul Pierce might have just started season No. 16 in the NBA, and his first with any team other than the Celtics, but the 10-time All-Star is still svelte as he showed the Magic’s Victor Oladipo and Jason Maxiell yesterday.

Despite the Nets getting blown out by the Magic, 107-86, in Jason Kidd‘s regular season debut as head coach â€” he was suspended for the first two games â€” Pierce was again The Truth.

Watch as he crosses up the rookie Oladipo before throwing it down over former Pistons forward, Jason Maxiell. Oladipo was primarily known as a defense-first guard at Indiana before a refined offensive game in his junior season led to his No. 2 overall selection this past summer by the Magic. Pierce still leaves him reaching at air before he flushes the ball like he was just drafted out of Kansas.

Now if only Pierce can motivate or entice the decrepit play of Deron Williams, the Nets might have something here.

