The Connecticut Sun are 3-0 and have come out the gates swinging in the WNBA’s 27th season, staking their claim as a team to respect. That seems like a no brainer considering the Sun are coming off of a competitive Finals appearance, but given the roster turnover, particularly fulfilling former MVP Jonquel Jones’ trade request to the Liberty, there were questions about where the Sun would land in the league’s hierarchy this season.

Through the first week of the season, the Sun certainly seem to still possess much of what’s made them one of the best teams in the W over the last half decade, but with different layers as they have an entirely new coaching staff and five new rotation players,

Franchise star Alyssa Thomas was already an MVP frontrunner heading into the year, and that case only appears stronger in the early throes of the season; heightened pace and better spacing has created a more open and flowing offense.

“It’s just fun offensively. We have so many different options, you’ll see us in many different positions, it’s not just a one-dimensional offense where you pass it from side to side and it’s fun what we’re able to do and other teams don’t know what we’re doing,” said Thomas after an 88-81 win over the Mystics on Tuesday, before laughing with Brionna Jones that the Sun don’t always know what they’re doing either yet.

“We’re still working out the kinks, but once we get it and start clicking, it’s gonna be really scary.”

Particularly on the defensive side of the ball, the Sun have more length and athleticism in the guard and wing group than they have during the last few seasons. They used that to their advantage on Tuesday, deploying a trapping defense against Mystics’ star Elena Delle Donne to try and change the pacing of the game, throw her off rhythm, and take advantage of some of Washington’s other personnel.

They’ve been comfortable throwing out hedges, switching more, and relying on communication to play a more aggressive style of defense than they did last season, which asks even more from their bigs to be versatile. Second year pro and first year Sun player Olivia Nelson-Ododa, acquired in a trade with the Los Angeles Sparks in the offseason, has brought a new dimension to the team that players and coaches alike have praised.

“I love what Olivia’s been bringing these last few games,” said Jones. “She’s given us great minutes defensively, offensively she’s made some great moves. I’m excited to see her grow with us.”