Olympic Versions Of The Nike Air Force 1 Hi & Low

06.27.12 6 years ago
Every four years when the Olympics come around, it means a lot to us. The basketball is great, but so is everything else, from the swimming to gymnastics. You can also always bet on a few extremely dope USA-inspired sneakers releasing. This summer is no different as Nike is putting out Olympic-inspired versions of the Nike Air Force 1 Hi and Low.

These are two of our favorites this year from Nike’s ridiculous Olympic Collection. The “Olympic” Lows sport a midnight Navy upper, a metallic gold swoosh, red accents, a white midsole, and a gum outsole, and will be dropping on the first day in July for $90.

