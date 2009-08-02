One top free agent about to sign, one more Lottery pick injured

It’s kind of crazy to think the one man really standing in the way of Allen Iverson having a team right now is somebody’s whose previous claim to fame was being one of the NBA’s D-League success stories. Ramon Sessions is the hottest free agent PG available (the best available would be Ray Felton), and the same teams after him are pretty much the same teams who were or are still considering Iverson. The Knicks, Clippers, Bucks and another team that hasn’t been revealed (Miami?) are at the top of Sessions’ list, and he’s reportedly aiming to reach a decision within the next few days … If Sessions doesn’t return to Milwaukee, how should the team proceed with their PG situation? Would you start Brandon Jennings from Day One, or bring him along slowly behind Luke Ridnour? … When Bruce Bowen was waived by Milwaukee yesterday, we assumed he’d be headed back to San Antonio ASAP. Now it sounds like Bowen will either retire or sign with Orlando. If he is in fact done, what is Bowen’s legacy? He’s one of the NBA’s best rags-to-riches stories, a self-made guy who was undrafted yet worked his way into a key role on three championship teams with the Spurs. His numbers aren’t anything to celebrate (6.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.8 spg), but he also made eight All-Defensive teams (five 1st, three 2nd). Some say he’s simply a great defender, others say he’s the dirtiest player to come around since Wood Harris in Above the Rim … Blake Griffin is on the shelf for about a month with a shoulder injury, and now Tyler Hansbrough will be out two months with a shin injury. Both rookies are expected to be ready for training camp, though … Fun fact: Portland has had the youngest team in the NBA for the last couple years, averaging a little upwards of 23 years old. But lately, the Thunder averaged 22.9 years old, potentially taking the Blazers’ spot. At least before Saturday. OKC just signed Kevin Ollie, so his 63 years bumps their average age up significantly … The AP recently had a story from Oakland Raiders training camp about how coach Tom Cable has completely changed the game on his players. Here’s an excerpt: “Quarterbacks are forbidden to pass the ball in seven-on-seven drills. They practice barking out audibles in the corner of the field while their teammates do other drills. The whistle blows almost as soon as the ball is handed off as coaches make sure each player is in the right spot. And then the process repeats itself.” In other words, Cable is taking one of the worst teams in the NFL back to Little League. We bring this up because it got some of us talking about how an NBA team would react to a new coach going against the standard and treating them like high schoolers. For the most part, it seems football players are a different breed than basketball players when it comes to dealing with tough coaches; would the Raiders’ strategy fly with an NBA team? … Over the weekend, NBA.com posted their Top 10 blocks from this past season, including Dwight Howard tossing shots to the cotton candy man, and LeBron and KG doing bad things to the Knicks. LeBron is actually on the countdown three times, Dwight makes it twice, and Birdman twice. Check out the video below. We would’ve gone with D-Wade catching Brook Lopez at the rim for the #1 spot; extra points because it was a huge play in a close overtime game … Notice how Tyrus Thomas pops up on most of these Top-10 Plays/Dunks/Blocks lists, yet he’s still in danger of having an ultimately forgettable career? You hate to keep making the Stromile Swift comparisons, but it’s so easy and so accurate. Hopefully Tyrus can put it all together more consistently starting next season and live up to some of that potential … We’re out like Ollie …
Bruce Bowen’s story is that of a man who made something out of nothing. He is the symbol of the American dream. He worked his way from the bottom to the top through hard work, determination, and hustle. Think about it, what real talent did Bowen have? He just played extrememly hard and developed the ability to make a wide open three from the corner
That block Lebron had as Play 6 shouldn’t have made the list, however, the block he had on Ramon Sessions at the beginning of the season should of been #1.
Bowen will be remembered for his, hard work, defense, and corner trey. A good teammate! A role player!
Hate to nitpick, sort of, but it annoys me when Sessions is called a D-League success story. That term implies that they were undrafted and unaffiliated with a team and through their perseverance in the D-League, made it on to a nba roster. Kelena Asubuike for example, CJ Watson as well. But Sessions was actually a second-round pick. He was called up from the D-League rather than plucked from minor league basketball obscurity.
Bruce Bowen is a pretty good success story but he is still his generation’s Bill Laimbeer. Maybe not as many guys hate him as hated Laimbeer because Laimbeer as a big man could get on the nerves of fellow bigs and smalls while Bowen’s hate club is mostly made up of perimeter players but still, he is the black Bill Laimbeer.
Every wing in the L hated Bowen in his prime. That hate is his legacy.
ty thomas is a great player- i dont know why he gets ripped for being a bad player and i have no idea why noah got so much more tick than he did.
Dwayne Wade’s should be number one as a 6″4 player should never block a 7 footer at the rim from a relative standing position, ridiculous. Birdman’s in Rodriguez’ face was nasty though.
TYRUS THOMAS
Fans expect you show up to every game. Show up and train hard. Show up and play hard. Maybe he’s not a leader, maybe he’s not a captain. Fair enough. But at a minimum you should bust your ass every day. That hasn’t happened. And I don’t think that’s too much for us to expect.
so 30% of the best bocked shots coe from lebron this season? meh.
im sorry but that weak block on boozer is no way better than this: [www.youtube.com]
surely lebrons block on jrich doing a 360 is better than his block on barbosa
I don’t like this top 10. I miss the ben wallace days.
When he played in France, Bowen was an offensive threat, going to the rim and using a midrange J, which I never saw even once in all his Spurs career. Which shows the very high level of self discipline of this team first player, who concentrated on what the coach would ask him to do and what he did best, even if he could do much more.
OKC just signed Kevin Ollie, so his 63 years bumps their average age up significantly……
I don’t know about u guys..but reading smack faded…is the best. That line had me laughing for a minute.
Wasn’t it Fernandez instead of Rodriguez?
Bowen can leave the game with his head held up high. He was an integral player in the success of the Spurs (excluding last season).
He was called a dirty player but it was the same thing they said about John Stockton. Bowen was one player who made the most of the basketball skills he had.
Dime, you had me laughing with the Ollie line. What was “the team that is not supposed to be named” thinking?
My meal allowance now is pushing for a Larry Brown-AI reunion. That would be a feel good story if ever it happens.
Bruce will always be known as the Kobe stopper and best man to man defender this decade. He should be considered for the Hall of Fame. 8 All Def teams, 40% career shooter from 3 and 3 championship rings! HOF for sure.
Two important facts:
1) That game, Wade blocked Lopez TWICE. Wade is going to end up being the best shot blocking shooting guard in the history of the NBA.
2) Riley discovered Bowen, which adds him to the list of unknown people Riley has discovered i.e., John Starks, Anthony Mason, Keith Askins (Bruce Bowen Lite), and whoever else I’m forgetting.
no blocks by 6’8”+ forwards on 6 foot nothing guards should be on any top 10 list
weak Smack but anyway…
…Brandon Jennings should start over Ridnour. Forget about the courtesy shit, Luke aint worth two Dimes (mag). That NFL coach shenanigan wont fly in the NBA EVER(eg. Iverson, Rip). Ty Thomas will figure it out, no worries but not until his 3rd team.
Lebron’s blocks on Yao and Richardson should be in the top three of this list. The hell? Love the Birdman blocks though, and Wade’s block should probably be #1 (or no lower than third).
To the person saying lebrons block on j-richs 360 should be on the list, did you know he fouled the shit outta his hand and didn’t even touch the ball?? THAT’s the reason the nba won’t put it on the list, as it would be blatantly obvious.
re-watch any slo-mo replay and you’ll see.
Anybody see lebron’s “block” on josh smith in the playoffs, where he tackles him in the air right next to two zebras?. And no foul called. That was hilarious.
@barons, I agree with u there…dude blocks guys who are like 6’3 from behind and people get all hyped up. At least block them straight up like wade and howard.
Bruce bowen is the kurt warner of the nba. Did you hear the story how he went back to college to get his degree, and invited his teacher to a game and she didn’t even kno he played on the spurs? this was already after he got his first ring lol.
@dime, also you left out a major question. It seems anyone who goes to the suns finds the fountain of youth right? so if bowen goes to orlando, does that mean he suddenly gets ripped and lookin like a super hero the way everyone else on the team from dwight to reddick suddenly do
Birdman blocks 3 in a row on dallas after catching an elbow
LMAO @ the Ollie line. Doesnt dude look like he should be somewhere smoking a pipe and wearing a bathrobe?
@dagomar, im not really sure about bron’s block on yao coz kryptonate did the nasty on him.
and whoever says chase-down blocks are weak are just straight hatin. a block is a block, no matter how its done. its
about hustle. if
kobe tried that ish, im sure we’d all be praising.
and yeah, foul or not, the bron block on j-rich was better than his chase downs on small guards. he freaking humiliated j-rich who was trying a windmill in a close game.
360………on a break…..at home..and it was a blatant foul
LOL @ not starting Jennings from day one.
You have to if you dont keep sessions he’s already better than ridnour and you just cant develop players from the bench. (You listening Gun Nelson?)
Plus the kid has Superstar written all over him, cant wait to see him play.
Fact check: The Warriors were the youngest team in the league last year, Get it right.
whoever makes these top ten list at nbatv should be fired. Blocks 2 and 3 were the best while number 1 was only impressive because of Birdman’s fonzi taunt
All real blocks should come from face to face rejections ….like this
Now that’s what I’m talking about
Bruce Bowen = Ronnie Lott
you hate to see him coming
Mr. Ronnie Lott is in the Hall of Fame. Mr. Lott was the captain on defense. Mr. Lott was downright nasty.
There is no way, we can compare Bowen to Mr. Lott. Please do not insult Mr. Lott.
lebron mostly blocks alot of point guards.
“and whoever says chase-down blocks are weak are just straight hatin. a block is a block, no matter how its done. its about hustle. if kobe tried that ish, im sure we’d all be praising.”
EXACTLY. Remember when Jordan chased down Ron Mercer (or was it Ron Artest?) and snatched his shot off the glass? Everybody had a collective orgasm then, but now LeBron’s blocks aren’t that impressive? GTFOH.
3 of the top 10 blocks by spoiled brat diva LeBron?! That’s the fuckin’ NBA for you, taking care of it’s golden boys once again. The league clean up crew prolly made that shit up.
Wood Harris in Above The Rim…he was that guy who looked like Flesh-N-Bone and gave that sick elbow right?
i know the block on jrich was a foul but still
breakaway 360 when the game was on the line and he got put down, foul or not that was absolute humiliation and should be in the top 10
(and im a suns fan)
please, if any of you guys are BASKETBALL players and fans, you would be pissed as hell and ready to fight if your going up for a dunk and someone smacks the hell outta your arm.
– If this was streetball, lebron would have a broken face.
By the way, After lebron’s “block” on j-rich, he was awarded a tech for claiming that lebron hit him in the arm.
After Lebron smacked josh smith in the air, he argued over the foul call, and what happened?? Awarded a tech.
Lesson is, if you get in the way of Lbron’s greatness, you will be punished.
Tyrus Thomas is dead, stromile swift crucified him a couple years back
If this was streetball,Bron would have 1000 points.A block is a block is a block no matter how much u try to hate.Bron could block Shaq head up and dudes would be on here talking about he fouled him.Who gives a shit.Why all u MJ nutwarmers dont scream foul about him pushing Russell into the first row.All I hear is how he broke his ankles for the greatest shot in the history of mankind.Be consistent with the bullshit if u gonna spit it.Bruce Bowen legacy to me is a lockdown defender.Hall Of Famer?HELL NO!And the only way Luke starting over Jennings is if he Jeff Gilooly Brandon ass in the arena before tip off.And Ty Thomas way better than Stro.Didnt yall just see how his game was improving in the playoffs this year.He had some big moments.@knockknock-Well if u get punished for being in greatness way,get the fuck out of it.
@ knock knock, we ALL know that there’s something wrong about the HYPE about Lebron. It’s too much, as basketball fans we know that. get over it. the hype gets in the way of his talent.
But if you go from a playing perspective, chasing down someone from back-court and pinning it off the glass takes a lot of athleticism, hustle, and timing. Mike Brown sees his star doing that ish and that is at least setting some kind of example. Heck i’m sure Del Negro and Spoelstra applaud when Tyrus or D-wade does that effort.
And if you ask me, one of the best (if not the best) chase-down blocks has got to be TAYSHAUN PRINCE on REGGIE MILLER during the play-offs. Wasn’t that great or what?
As i’ve said, hate the hype and not the basketball effort.
“Why all u MJ nutwarmers dont scream foul about him pushing Russell into the first row.All I hear is how he broke his ankles for the greatest shot in the history of mankind.Be consistent with the bullshit if u gonna spit it.”
agree 100 f….in %
bowen prob the best perimeter man on man defender ive ever seen
btw all of lebrons and howards blocks are just taking a couple of seconds of the shot clock because they always give the ball back tryin to send it to the 10th row. first team defenders? fuck no.
@ ian, you’re using a lame argument for calling Dwight and Bron off the first team all-defensive team just because they send those shots out of the court. There’s only one Bill Russell and he’s not playing anymore.
I mean you may nit-pick about Bron being first team all defensive. I do. He’s still not there as a man-to-man lockdown defender. His defensive effort though is improving, hence, all those chase-downs.
But if you’re calling out Dwight Howard who led the league in blocks AND rebounds then that stuff is weak. His help defense neutralized LBJ’s drives in the play-offs, that’s saying something. He’s definitely all-defensive first team, not matter if the ball ends up in the 10th row.
Laphonso Ellis block has gotta rank one of the BEST IN NBA HISTORY…
[www.youtube.com]
straight nasty… love the birdman in the top 10…
i do recall the Laphonso Ellis block was posted a while back but iforgot who did it … but either way that was nasty..
