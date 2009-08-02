One top free agent about to sign, one more Lottery pick injured

It’s kind of crazy to think the one man really standing in the way of Allen Iverson having a team right now is somebody’s whose previous claim to fame was being one of the NBA’s D-League success stories. Ramon Sessions is the hottest free agent PG available (the best available would be Ray Felton), and the same teams after him are pretty much the same teams who were or are still considering Iverson. The Knicks, Clippers, Bucks and another team that hasn’t been revealed (Miami?) are at the top of Sessions’ list, and he’s reportedly aiming to reach a decision within the next few days … If Sessions doesn’t return to Milwaukee, how should the team proceed with their PG situation? Would you start Brandon Jennings from Day One, or bring him along slowly behind Luke Ridnour? … When Bruce Bowen was waived by Milwaukee yesterday, we assumed he’d be headed back to San Antonio ASAP. Now it sounds like Bowen will either retire or sign with Orlando. If he is in fact done, what is Bowen’s legacy? He’s one of the NBA’s best rags-to-riches stories, a self-made guy who was undrafted yet worked his way into a key role on three championship teams with the Spurs. His numbers aren’t anything to celebrate (6.1 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 0.8 spg), but he also made eight All-Defensive teams (five 1st, three 2nd). Some say he’s simply a great defender, others say he’s the dirtiest player to come around since Wood Harris in Above the Rim … Blake Griffin is on the shelf for about a month with a shoulder injury, and now Tyler Hansbrough will be out two months with a shin injury. Both rookies are expected to be ready for training camp, though … Fun fact: Portland has had the youngest team in the NBA for the last couple years, averaging a little upwards of 23 years old. But lately, the Thunder averaged 22.9 years old, potentially taking the Blazers’ spot. At least before Saturday. OKC just signed Kevin Ollie, so his 63 years bumps their average age up significantly … The AP recently had a story from Oakland Raiders training camp about how coach Tom Cable has completely changed the game on his players. Here’s an excerpt: “Quarterbacks are forbidden to pass the ball in seven-on-seven drills. They practice barking out audibles in the corner of the field while their teammates do other drills. The whistle blows almost as soon as the ball is handed off as coaches make sure each player is in the right spot. And then the process repeats itself.” In other words, Cable is taking one of the worst teams in the NFL back to Little League. We bring this up because it got some of us talking about how an NBA team would react to a new coach going against the standard and treating them like high schoolers. For the most part, it seems football players are a different breed than basketball players when it comes to dealing with tough coaches; would the Raiders’ strategy fly with an NBA team? … Over the weekend, NBA.com posted their Top 10 blocks from this past season, including Dwight Howard tossing shots to the cotton candy man, and LeBron and KG doing bad things to the Knicks. LeBron is actually on the countdown three times, Dwight makes it twice, and Birdman twice. Check out the video below. We would’ve gone with D-Wade catching Brook Lopez at the rim for the #1 spot; extra points because it was a huge play in a close overtime game … Notice how Tyrus Thomas pops up on most of these Top-10 Plays/Dunks/Blocks lists, yet he’s still in danger of having an ultimately forgettable career? You hate to keep making the Stromile Swift comparisons, but it’s so easy and so accurate. Hopefully Tyrus can put it all together more consistently starting next season and live up to some of that potential … We’re out like Ollie …

