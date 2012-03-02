Opening New Doors: Peak Brand’s Official U.S. Launch

03.02.12 6 years ago 2 Comments
We’re always on the lookout for some dope new gear, and Peak has been threatening to break down the doors in this country for a while. Now, they’ve done it. Recently in Los Angeles, Peak Brand threw a release party for their official launch into the United States market. With the Chinese brand ambassadors having flown in to take part in the ribbon cutting ceremony, Peak also brought in a few celebrities, including the NBA’s Vice President and The Professor.

And just prior to this, they signed a contract with the Miami Heat to become an official marketing partner. Check out the photos on the following pages from the event.

