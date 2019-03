Getty Image

A Power Five team upsetting anyone might not be considered an upset by some basketball fans, but what Oregon did to Wisconsin on Friday was as big a 12-5 upset as you could see.

The Ducks, a 12-seed out of the South Region, took down No. 5 Wisconsin on Friday afternoon thanks to a huge final 20 minutes. The Ducks and Badgers were tied at 25, but Oregon exploded in the second half for 47 points.

Wisconsin shot extremely poorly in the game’s final 20 minutes, unable to hit a shot to keep them afloat. Meanwhile, Oregon got shots like this.

Oregon shot close to 50 percent from three, while Wisconsin laid the foundation for a lovely summer home in San Jose as they struggled mightily from the field. A 20-4 Ducks run ended what was a close game at times and ended up looking like a laugher.



16-2 run – ✅

19 point lead ✅

DAGGER – ✅ Oregon is cruising right now! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/vOe5i8rWS2 — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 22, 2019

This is actually a fairly good summation of the Wisconsin offense in the second half.

Oregon was the champion of the PAC 12, but it was an extremely weak year for the conference and many were skeptical of their longevity in the tournament. But with an upset in the other section of their bracket and a date with No. 13 UC Irvine looming on Sunday, the Ducks could get to the Sweet Sixteen with another big performance to close out the weekend.