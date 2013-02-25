Fan Captures Outrageous LeBron James Dunk in Pregame Warmups

02.25.13 5 years ago

This will probably make anyone who sat through this year’s NBA All-Star Saturday Night sad. If there is any doubt whatsoever that LeBron James could likely mop the floor with every other slam dunk contest participant outside of Blake Griffin, check out this video that popped up on YouTube yesterday.

A fan started filming Miami Heat pregame warmups because LeBron and his teammates were putting on a show. The James dunk he posted on YouTube is just stupid -he spins outside the arc, jumps at the foul line, tosses the ball underhand through his legs at the backboard, then goes and smashes it with a one-hand dunk:

Could anyone in the League beat LeBron James if he entered the All-Star Slam Dunk Contest?

