The Pacers Have Reportedly Traded For Suns Forward T.J. Warren

06.20.19 1 hour ago

A number of teams were expected to be active on the trade market ahead of and during Thursday night’s NBA Draft, and after a relatively quite day leading up to the official 7:30 p.m. start time, the Suns and Pacers got the action going in Brooklyn.

The Suns found a suitor for forward T.J. Warren, sending him to Indiana along with the 32nd overall pick for cash considerations in an effort to move off his salary and create cap space for this summer. The Pacers will use some of their cap space to take on his $10.8 million for the upcoming season (with three total years remaining on his deal).

