Pass The Mic: Top 5 NBA Free Agents Who Could Play In The NFL

Words. Rob Kadivar

Late last week, Miami Dolphins receiver Brandon Marshall declared his intention to try out for either the Denver Nuggets or the Miami Heat should an NFL lockout go down in 2011. He made it clear he wasn’t joking by saying, “Not pursuing — I’m going to be on an NBA team. Seriously.”

This raises an interesting question: Which NBA players can say with equal confidence that, should they choose to, they will compete in the NFL?

People have thrown around LeBron‘s name, saying he’s such an athlete he could find success in any sport. This is likely true, but in compiling this list, a big thing to consider was whether or not the NFL would be a reasonable option. There’s no way LeBron would make the money he’s getting now in the NFL, and Dwight Howard might be the ultimate tight end, but the beating his body would take makes that a foolish option.

The following list is made up of players – all free agents – who could, should they choose, turn to the NFL for employment.

1. Javaris Crittenton

He wouldn’t be the biggest guy on the field, but he’s got height, he’s got some speed, he’s got hops, and it’s likely he’s got the hands to pull off third string receiver somewhere.

2. Delonte West

Delonte is aggressive enough to maybe cut it as a halfback, but again likely third string. At 180 pounds, he’d likely get tossed around and wouldn’t last in the league more than three seasons.

3. Kwame Brown

Let’s be real, it’s unlikely Kwame will find success on any team in the NBA at this point. At 6-11 and 270 pounds, he might cut it as a defensive lineman, throwing his hands up to contest any passes down the middle.

4. D.J. Mbenga

He’s not the most coordinated big man, so maybe put him at fullback so he can just try to clear a path for whoever’s behind him. He does, however, have the physical presence to create some space.

5. Rafer Alston

A tremendous athlete standing at 6-2, Skip would make a decent wide receiver on most teams.

Honorable Mention: Adam Morrison

I hear they’re already auditioning for cheerleaders on the team they’re bringing to L.A.

What do you think? Which players could you see suiting up in the NFL?

Follow Rob on Twitter at @ska_diva_rob.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DIMEMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.