Patrick Beverley Trains In BANE Mask (Pic)

The Houston Rockets took a big gamble on ace defensive point guard Patrick Beverley when they unloaded Jeremy Lin — and his expiring poison pill contract — on the Lakers this offseason. The move has solidified the starting spot Beverley swiped from Lin midway through last season. That’s why his recent Instagram post makes so much sense, even if he bares a striking resemblance to BANE from the Batman comics.

The below mask from Beverley’s IG upload makes oxygen inhalation even more difficult as he trains. It’s basically like turning every workout into an overtime game in the thin altitude of Denver.

Beverley is already one of the most well-conditioned players in the NBA, and he’ll need to continue to stay in elite shape if he’s going to hound opposing point guards like he did so well last year — enough that Spurs coach Gregg Popovich even came to his defense when players claimed he might be a dirty player. To wit, his annihilation of Jrue Holiday> in preseason play last fall:

His D on Holiday — in a preseason game, no less — is definitely BANE approved.

Thanks to Pro Basketball Talk's Kurt Helin for bringing this to our attention.

