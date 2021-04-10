Patrick Beverley Will Miss At Least 3-4 Weeks After Hand Surgery

The Los Angeles Clippers will be without the services of Patrick Beverley for the next few weeks. The team announced on Friday evening that Beverley underwent surgery on his left hand on Friday to correct a fracture that he suffered during the team’s game against the Phoenix Suns the prior evening.

As a result, Beverley is going to miss at least the next 3-4 weeks, although the team made sure to specify that there is no immediate timeline for him to return to action. The Clippers’ final game of the regular season takes place on May 16.

Beverley went up to poke a rebound away from Chris Paul during Thursday’s 113-103 win over the Phoenix Suns and looked to be in some pain. He did, however, stay in the game until a few moments later, when he was assessed a flagrant 2 for a foul on Paul and sent to the locker room a little early.

Here’s the play where Patrick Beverley apparently broke his left hand. He attempted to poke the ball loose from Chris Paul and was clearly grabbing at his hand the entire possession after. pic.twitter.com/vE08SU29Ig — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 10, 2021

Beverley has started all 31 games in which he’s appeared for the Clippers this season, averaging eight points, 3.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.8 blocks, and 0.8 steals in 23.4 minutes a night. While sidelined, it stands to reason that a hodgepodge of Reggie Jackson, Terance Mann, and the recently-acquired Rajon Rondo will split point guard duties.