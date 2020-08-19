Patrick Beverley Is Out For Game 2 Against Dallas With A Calf Injury

The L.A. Clippers will be looking to take a 2-0 series lead over the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday night after outlasting the Mavs in Game 1.

However, the task of slowing down Dallas’ offense will get tougher for the Clippers as they will be without Patrick Beverley for Game 2. Doc Rivers announced prior to the game that Beverley is dealing with a calf strain that has him moving poorly at the moment.

Doc Rivers says Patrick Beverley is out with a left calf strain. Said the point guard wasn't moving well and they scratched him. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) August 19, 2020

Doncic already gave the veteran guard fits in the opener, as he went off for 42 points in his posteason debut and seemed rather unbothered by Beverley’s point of attack defense. Still, the Clippers would like to be able to throw various looks at Doncic and Beverley’s antagonistic attack is one that they hope can wear down the young superstar. If Beverley isn’t moving well, though, he’d become a liability on that end and as such Rivers and the Clippers have scratched him and will move forward with, likely, more minutes for Reggie Jackson and Landry Shamet, who played a combined 24 minutes of relatively low-impact ball in Game 1.

If there is a weakness on the Clippers it is their point guard rotation, and with Beverley out those issues are further exacerbated. How Rivers shifts his rotations and how the L.A. reserves respond to increased roles will be important if they are to take a 2-0 series lead.