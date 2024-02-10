Patrick Beverley was on the move at the NBA’s trade deadline. With about 90 minutes left on the clock on Thursday, Beverley announced from his podcast’s Twitter account that the Philadelphia 76ers decided to send him to the Milwaukee Bucks for Cameron Payne and a future second-round pick. It made some sense for both sides, as Milwaukee got a veteran guard option who could help shore up their porous perimeter defense, while Philadelphia got some scoring off the bench and a future pick.

Beverley has a lengthy history with Damian Lillard (see: here, here, here), but he also has a reputation of being a guy who is beloved by teammates almost right away. Part of the reason why is he’s usually willing to give everything he has to his current team, which also leads to some funny moments, like this one from his Bucks debut against the Charlotte Hornets.

Less than six minutes into the game, the Bucks got together for a timeout and Beverley decided to grab a clipboard and start going over things with Brook Lopez, who has been in Milwaukee considerably longer than he has. In fairness, Beverley has played for Doc Rivers in the past, so he probably has a better grip on what the team’s new coach wants out of his players than anyone else.