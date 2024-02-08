Patrick Beverley Broke His Own Trade From The Sixers To The Bucks

NBA Trade Deadline Day always features a flurry of information being distributed on Twitter, with fake accounts lurking to try and catch unsuspecting fans thirsty for trade news. That’s why, typically, fans have to set up notifications for trusted newsbreakers like Woj, Shams, Stein, Haynes, and the like for deadline day not to get duped and also to get trade information first.

However, on occasion, a deal gets done that someone else is able to beat the big guys to, and in the case of Patrick Beverley’s trade from Philadelphia to Milwaukee, it was Beverley himself who broke the news on his podcast’s account.

BREAKING: @patbev21 to the Milwaukee Bucks — Pat Bev Pod (@PatBevPod) February 8, 2024

Shortly after, Woj and Shams hopped in to provide details, as Cam Payne will go back to Philly along with a 2027 second round pick.

Milwaukee is acquiring Patrick Beverley from the 76ers for Cam Payne and a second-round pick, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 8, 2024

The Bucks are a 2027 second-round pick to the Sixers in the deal, source said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 8, 2024

The Bucks looking to add a defensive guard is unsurprising given they’ve been one of the league’s worst defensive teams this year, largely due to a porous perimeter defense. Swapping Payne for Beverley will certainly give them a tone-setter on that end in the backcourt, and will give Doc Rivers some different lineup options off the bench to try and piece together better defensive units. The Sixers give up some defense for a bit more offensive pop in Payne, while adding a second round pick in the process, as they continue to beef up their roster even with Joel Embiid out for awhile. Earlier in the day they traded for Buddy Hield, giving them an elite three-point threat in the backcourt.