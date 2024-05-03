Patrick Beverley did not have a very good Thursday night in Indiana. The Bucks guard scored just six points on 3-of-11 shooting and went 0-of-3 from long range in a 120-98 Game 6 loss to the Pacers that ended Milwaukee’s frustrating and disappointing season.

On the bench towards the end of the game, Beverley got into it with a fan seated behind the Bucks, throwing the ball at the fan twice. That got him called out by Charles Barkley and will almost assuredly earn him a hefty fine — and, potentially, could in a suspension to start next season depending on what comes of a likely NBA investigation into the altercation. After the game, Beverley added more fuel to the fire around his actions that night by refusing questions from ESPN producer Malinda Adams because she was not a subscriber to his podcast.

Patrick Beverly tells female reporter from ESPN that she cannot interview him since she doesn't subscribe to his podcast. pic.twitter.com/sRFHiZJaSK — Alex Golden (@AlexGoldenNBA) May 3, 2024

This is apparently something he’s done since arriving in Milwaukee, but this happened to be the first night he’s done much of national note since joining the Bucks.

this is unfortunatley nothing new beverley has refused to talk to any of us in milwaukee who do not subscribe to his podcast since he arrived at the trade deadline https://t.co/SXbJUpd3iE — jack maloney (@jackmaloneycbs) May 3, 2024

As such, his actions drew a bigger spotlight, and he got ripped by an awful lot of prominent media folks at ESPN and beyond.

Veteran producer Malinda Adams happens to be one of the most respected and professional people we have at ESPN. Bev, you’re going to have to make a couple apologies for stuff tonight. https://t.co/KdQ0VuGoyg — Brian Windhorst (@WindhorstESPN) May 3, 2024

For everyone seeing this. It’s not cool or respectful at all. There needs to be a huge apology. https://t.co/oFb5iKTVMj — Channing Frye (@channingfrye) May 3, 2024

Yeah, none of this is okay. The woman he’s addressing is one of the most accomplished and professional TV producers not just at ESPN but in all of sports media, which makes Pat look even more foolish here. (That he’s apparently done this before this season to other people doesn’t… https://t.co/2w6gTMnHdo — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 3, 2024

Just so y’all know, the beautiful soul to whom he directed this foolishness is Malinda Adams, who is among the kindest, hardest-working, best, most-respected people in ALL of media — not just at ESPN — and the dearest of friends to all of her friends. https://t.co/3af7qejtoi — Marty Smith (@MartySmithESPN) May 3, 2024

Come on @patbev21 you’re more playa than this my guy! This ain’t it G https://t.co/EbdV7pqGRJ — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) May 3, 2024

He is saying this to a producer who has helped so many of us at ESPN and beyond. He’s rude and disrespectful but that’s just how he acts. What the hell has Patrick Beverly ever done to have this inflated ego and how does this help the Bucks organization? Subscribe to a jump shot. https://t.co/Ns9VzggIs6 — Myron Medcalf (@MedcalfByESPN) May 3, 2024

First the disrespect to Michele Roberts in the NBA Bubble in front of other NBA players and now this… He is who he is. Respect to stellar veteran producer Malinda Adams for her professionalism through that silliness. https://t.co/MLkHm2wfTQ — Marc J. Spears (@MarcJSpears) May 3, 2024

One thing we DO NOT tolerate is clown behavior … especially when directed at one of the best producers sports journalism — and ESPN — has ever seen. Gtfoh. Shouldn’t have been pulling that weak shit with local media either. https://t.co/4ADBdVsKwe — Kimberley A. Martin (@ByKimberleyA) May 3, 2024

Beverley really touched ’em all in Game 6 with a bad game, fan altercation, media controversy, and getting viciously trolled by his opponent after a series loss.