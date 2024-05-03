patrick beverley
Patrick Beverley Got Torched For Refusing To Talk With ESPN Producer Who Doesn’t Subscribe To His Podcast

Patrick Beverley did not have a very good Thursday night in Indiana. The Bucks guard scored just six points on 3-of-11 shooting and went 0-of-3 from long range in a 120-98 Game 6 loss to the Pacers that ended Milwaukee’s frustrating and disappointing season.

On the bench towards the end of the game, Beverley got into it with a fan seated behind the Bucks, throwing the ball at the fan twice. That got him called out by Charles Barkley and will almost assuredly earn him a hefty fine — and, potentially, could in a suspension to start next season depending on what comes of a likely NBA investigation into the altercation. After the game, Beverley added more fuel to the fire around his actions that night by refusing questions from ESPN producer Malinda Adams because she was not a subscriber to his podcast.

This is apparently something he’s done since arriving in Milwaukee, but this happened to be the first night he’s done much of national note since joining the Bucks.

As such, his actions drew a bigger spotlight, and he got ripped by an awful lot of prominent media folks at ESPN and beyond.

Beverley really touched ’em all in Game 6 with a bad game, fan altercation, media controversy, and getting viciously trolled by his opponent after a series loss.

