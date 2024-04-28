The Clippers and Mavs are extremely familiar with each other, as this year marked the third time they’ve met in the first round of the playoffs in the last five years. That said, there are a number of new faces on both teams since they met last, but it hasn’t taken them long to ingrain themselves into the rivalry.

In Game 3, Russell Westbrook and PJ Washington got ejected after Westbrook lost his cool with a foul on Luka Doncic and then got in a little shoving match with Washington. The former Hornet has embraced the role of being some of the Mavs muscle to defend Doncic and Kyrie Irving, and struck a pose, folding his arms and staring down the Clippers bench to the delight of the Dallas crowd.

That image hasn’t been lost on the Clippers, who came out red-hot in Game 4, lighting up the Mavs in the first half even with Kawhi Leonard out. Leading the way was Paul George, who finally had a takeover moment in the series when he hit five threes in the first half, with the Clippers taking a 31-point lead at one point.

PAUL GEORGE IS UNCONSCIOUS FROM DOWNTOWN 🤯 He’s got 5 first half triples 🎯pic.twitter.com/FuC80Rt7XS — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 28, 2024

After that fifth three, which came with Washington flying by on a late closeout, George decided to troll the Mavs forward and return the favor with his arms crossed, staring him down.

Up close replay of Paul George hitting the PJ Washington pose after hitting the 3-pointer https://t.co/HKEJMfCxeu pic.twitter.com/LLf2KHDk3o — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) April 28, 2024

This is just good stuff and what the playoffs is all about. Washington basked in his moment in Game 3 and George turned around and gave it right back to him in Game 4. Despite the 31-point advantage early, the Mavs quickly cut the lead down to 10 in the third quarter, and we might be in for more fireworks (and some light taunting) down the stretch in Game 4.