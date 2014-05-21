Paul George Says He “Blacked Out” After D-Wade Kneed Him In The Head

Paul George might have been suffered a concussion during a sequence in the fourth quarter of Game 2 between the Pacers and Heat. With a little under seven minutes remaining in the fourth, and the Pacers ahead by four, George stripped Dwyane Wade, but fell hard hitting his head on the court while stretching out for the ball.

You can see Wade’s knee knock PG’s head, and George’s cranium bounces off the court before getting hit a second time by Wade’s leg.

By way of Pacers.com scribe Scott Agness, George said after the game he blacked out and had blurry vision after his head hit the court so hard, which is pretty concrete proof he probably should have been taken out of the game and evaluated for a concussion back in the locker room (you don’t mess with the head).

Paul George said he blacked out from his collision with Wade, and he tried to play through having blurry vision. — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) May 21, 2014

Paul George: “I blacked out as soon as it happened and then, … however much time was remaining, I was just blurry." — Scott Agness (@ScottAgness) May 21, 2014

Right before Wade inadvertently knocked his head, George had snapped in a 29-footer as the shot clock wound down, one of his few long-range shots to fall on a tough, 4-of-16 night from the field. But after blacking out and suffering from blurry vision, PG only had a turnover and made one-of-two free throws down the stretch. He didn’t attempt another shot.

Under NBA policy, Paul George should have been immediately removed and evaluated. Even in the playoffs. pic.twitter.com/9xriIJ0mrq — Dan Diamond (@ddiamond) May 21, 2014

Should the Pacers have taken George out after the hit?

