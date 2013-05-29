Paul George Takes LeBron To The Rack & Dunks On Miami

In Game 4 tonight, Indiana came out looking like a bunch of teenagers after six Big Gulps. But there are still a few problems. One, Paul George has three points and has barely looked at the basket on most of his touches. And two… it’s a single-possession game at halftime. If they want to tie this series up, they need more moves like this one from PG.

