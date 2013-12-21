Paul George Throws Down Beautiful Double-Pump Reverse

After suffering consecutive losses for the first time this season, the Indiana Pacers righted the ship when the Rockets came into Banks Life Fieldhouse on Friday night. The Pacers won every quarter on their way to a 114-81 blowout of the Rockets. Paul George led the Pacers with 24 points in 30 minutes, including a gorgeous reverse dunk on the break that’s good enough to show you more than once.

George â€” in sticking with his two-way status â€” was his fantastic on offense and defense Friday night. He didn’t shoot particularly well (7-of-16, but 3-for-7 from deep), but he got to the line for eight free throw attempts. hHis defense was incredible. He recorded three blocks and a steal in those brief 30 minutes of action, but he held James Harden to 3-of-14 shooting for just 12 points in a dominating Pacers win.

While we could geek out over the way George sticks to Harden’s hip as he comes around a high screen, we should probably just show you this double-pump reverse dunk PG threw down in the third quarter.

Even Immanuel Kant, in his Critique of Judgement, would consider Paul’s slam as sublime as the song of a bird.

