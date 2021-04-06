Paul Pierce had, well, let’s just say an interesting weekend. In the wee hours of the morning on Saturday, the Celtics legend and current ESPN analyst went live on Instagram from a house party where there were a number of exotic dancers and Pierce was smoking and drinking and, apparently, having quite the time.

Pierce had some, well, interesting things to say during the IG Live session and once people woke up on Saturday and the videos pulled from his live ended up circulating on social media, he was suddenly a trending topic. It came as little surprise that his antics didn’t sit well with his bosses at Disney, as it was reported on Monday that the two sides had “parted ways,” which is the very nice way of saying he was fired. What made it all the more interesting was that Pierce seemed to be more than alright with losing his job, posting a video to Twitter in which he simply laughed for a couple seconds.

Big Things coming soon stay tuned make sure u smile #Truthshallsetufree pic.twitter.com/YIaJMcNQoH — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) April 5, 2021

Later, Pierce posted a lengthier video in which he thanked both his supporters and his haters, while promising that bigger and better things are coming.

Paul Pierce thanks his supporters and haters on IG following his ESPN exit. pic.twitter.com/HpylknBiac — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) April 6, 2021

Pierce isn’t exactly a social media maven, as we learned during the great DeAndre Jordan free agency frenzy of 2015 when he posted an image of a rocket emoji instead of an actual emoji, but also all of this feels a bit too reckless to have been a complete accident. We’ll see what those “bigger and better things” are on the horizon for Pierce and if he has another job lined up, but at least for now we know he’s not taking his sudden ouster from the Worldwide Leader too hard.