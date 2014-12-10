Paul Pierce On John Wall: “He’s Our Leader”

At this point his career, the most influential aspects of Paul Pierce’s game are intangible. The 37 year-old can still make big shots, canny passes, and capably check elite opposing wings for stretches, but his days as superstar are long gone. John Wall is the Washington Wizards’ franchise player, and Pierce even insists that the 24 year-old is something more, too: his team’s leader.

After Wall played one of his best and most difficult games earlier this week in a double overtime win over the Boston Celtics, Pierce exalted his point guard.

Via Truth About It’s Rashad Mobley:

“He’s our leader,” Pierce said afterward. “Everyone talks about Paul the veteran, but he’s our leader.”

High praise.

Washington noticed Pierce’s leadership ability from the moment he signed with the team this summer. The new confidence, swagger, and general sense of superiority emanating from the 14-6 Wizards this season is likely his doing.

But a glorified role player can only lead so much. Wall is emotional, relentless, and uber-talented; Washington is his team more than anyone else’s. It not only speaks of Pierce’s humility to admit as much, but also the young star’s growing stature within league circles.

Wall’s time has officially arrived. Let’s see how far he can take the perpetually woebegone Wizards.

