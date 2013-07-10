Paul Pierce Tells TMZ “I Plan On Playing 10 More Years”

#Paul Pierce #Video #Boston Celtics
07.10.13 5 years ago 4 Comments

TMZ did their ambush routine on Paul Pierce as he was loading groceries in the parking lot of a Los Angeles supermarket today. The snarky-sounding “reporter” asked Pierce his thoughts on his trade from the Celtics to the Nets, and his response was endearingly optimistic.

Just because Pierce left the only team he’s played for over his 15-year career, doesn’t mean his career is over.

When the TMZ reporter asked him how it felt to be traded towards the end of his career, Pierce chided him for the word choice, saying “Who says it’s the end of my career? I plan on playing 10 more years, dude.”

Do you think Pierce is messing around or does he actually think he can play another decade?

Follow Spencer on Twitter at @countcenci.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Paul Pierce#Video#Boston Celtics
TAGSBOSTON CELTICSBROOKLYN NETSDimeMagPAUL PIERCEvideo

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Travis Scott, Mac Miller, And Iggy Azalea

08.03.18 1 day ago
Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

Crate-Digging: The Haiduks, Smokescreens, And More Bandcamp Albums From July

07.31.18 4 days ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.31.18 5 days ago
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.30.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Santigold, Kenny Chesney, And Denzel Curry

07.27.18 1 week ago
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.24.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP