Paul Pierce Takes A Tour Of Brooklyn

On the court, Paul Pierce is already getting comfortable in Brooklyn. He helped beat Miami, scoring 19 points and coming up with a huge block on LeBron James. Then he took it back with a sick crossover and dunk in Orlando. Although the Nets dropped that one to the Magic, Pierce is still shooting an otherworldly 55 percent this season… and has yet to miss a free throw.

Off the court, thanks to American Express, we’re also seeing the Truth getting comfortable with the people too. Whether it’s getting great food, talking to the fans or going bowling — it can’t be a Pierce video without him doing a little bowling — Pierce is ready to embrace Brooklyn.

A 30-second “Hello Paul” clip will begin airing in-arena at the Barclays Center later this November.

