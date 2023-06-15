The New Orleans Pelicans and Zion Williamson have made an awful lot of noise over the last week, and not entirely for the reasons they’d like to.

Williamson has become tabloid fodder over his off-court relationships, and the proximity of that entire situation to rumblings the Pelicans are willing to part with the former top-overall pick as they look to move up to draft Scoot Henderson seems not to be a total coincidence. Williamson’s inability to stay on the court due to various injuries, most recently a hamstring injury that saw him suffer multiple setbacks that ultimately cost him the entire second half of the season, is the main reason New Orleans could be ready to cut bait early into Williamson’s max extension, with off-court questions coming secondary.

With so much smoke around Williamson’s future, there has yet to be any pushback from the New Orleans side to the reports he could be available at the right price, which has been notable. Adding to the smoke about Williamson’s future with the Pelicans was the news on Thursday that the team was parting with assistant coach Teresa Weatherspoon, who was particularly close with Zion, as he often talked about her impact on him throughout his rehab from a foot injury two seasons ago.

Sources: Pelicans are parting ways with assistant coach, Basketball Hall of Famer Teresa Weatherspoon. Weatherspoon has been on staff since 2020, developing a strong rapport with players like Zion Williamson, and turned down other opportunities in hopes of rising in New Orleans. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 15, 2023

The timing of Weatherspoon’s departure amid all the rumors about Zion’s future with the team is interesting, to say the least. Whether this is indeed a signal that Williamson’s time is ending or simply a staffing change for other reasons remains to be seen, but if the league wasn’t already sniffing around New Orleans about the former No. 1 pick, one would think this news will only further the calls headed David Griffin’s way.