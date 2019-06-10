Getty Image

David Griffin has hit the ground running ever since he ended his two-year hiatus to join the New Orleans Pelicans front office as executive president of basketball operations. He won the NBA lottery. He lured Trajan Langdon away from the Brooklyn Nets to become the Pelicans next general manager. He snagged Aaron Nelson, who’d spent 20 years with the Phoenix Suns as part of their legendary training staff, and made him vice president of player care and performance. And now Griffin has struck again.

Per ESPN’s Zach Lowe, Griffin is hiring former WNBA star Swin Cash and adding her to the Pels front office as vice president of basketball operations and team development. Her main duties will include scouting and helping to develop players both on and off the floor, per Lowe.

Cash is a three-time WNBA champion, as well as a two-time NCAA champion as a member of the UConn Huskies. She also won a gold medal with Team USA in the 2004 Summer Olympics. She retired from the WNBA in 2016, and was previously named director of franchise development with the New York Liberty in 2017. She spent time doing in-studio analysis alongside Griffin for NBA TV this past season, and has done television work for ESPN and MSG Network.