Michael Jordan’s sneaker line has produced some of the most iconic basketball shoes of all-time. There are none more revered than the Concord 11s, which re-released on Saturday with the 45 on the heel for the first time since the original release in 1995.

However, the Concord 11s, not unlike the original Air Jordan 1, did not meet the NBA’s uniform requirements (which are happily gone for good this season) and earned Jordan a fine every game he wore them when he debuted the white and black colorway in the 1995 playoffs against the Orlando Magic.

The stars for the Magic in that series were Shaquille O’Neal and Penny Hardaway, who was also a Nike athlete and had previously been given Jordan’s blessing to wear his Jordan 9 sneaker as a rookie. For Game 3 of the series, in an effort to avoid another fine, Jordan did something he had never done before and never did again: wore someone else’s sneaker.