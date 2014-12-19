Phil Jackson To Commentating Barkley: “Do I Have To Mute This Game?”

On Thursday night, Charles Barkley was working the Bulls-Knicks game not from TNT studios with the rest of the “Inside the NBA” crew, but court-side in Chicago where he was acting as a color commentator. Knicks president Phil Jackson was also watching the telecast on TNT and eventually threatened to mute Chuck in a tweet because of Barkley’s comments about the much-maligned triple-post offense.
Here’s Phil’s ornery message during the game, including that emoticon of triangle which we love so much:
Earlier in the day, after Shlomo Sprung wrote a piece at SheridanHoops.com criticizing the trade Jackson facilitated sending Tyson Chandler to Dallas for Shane Larkin, Jose Calderon and Samuel Dalembert. The NBA’s all-time leader in NBA titles as a coach fired back on Twitter, too:
While we applaud Jackson’s patience, and totally agree with him on announcing a trade winner so soon after its completion, it’s not a good look when your president of basketball operations, and a man notoriously even-keeled even in the most pressure-packed situations, becomes some sensitive and angry over a simple blog post.
Later, when ESPN’s Ian Begley informed Barkley about Phil’s tweet, Chuck’s rebuttal was spot-on:
