The Sixers Are Now Betting Favorites To Land Kawhi Leonard This Offseason

#Philadelphia 76ers #San Antonio Spurs
07.07.18 6 mins ago

Getty Image

Following a second-round exit from the NBA playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers are all-in on “star hunting” (Brett Brown’s words, not ours) in hopes of contending in the Eastern Conference with the Boston Celtics, and eventually in the NBA Finals.

One star that is apparently on the market is Kawhi Leonard, who has long been viewed as an eventual Los Angeles Laker. However, the Lakers are apparently content playing the slow game, expecting Leonard to hit free agency next summer and jump ship to L.A. We’ve seen this play out before (Paul George) and this story could be destined to end at the same conclusion. That’s where the 76ers, and to an extent other teams vying for his services, come in.

Reports have detailed Leonard’s interest in hitting Los Angeles in general, whether it be with the Lakers or with the Clippers. The latest out of the NBA rumor mill comes from Chris Haynes of ESPN, who dropped a nugget on Leonard’s willingness to re-sign with the 76ers.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#San Antonio Spurs
TAGSKAWHI LEONARDPHILADELPHIA 76ERSsan antonio spurs

Listen To This

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Meek Mill And Future

07.06.18 1 day ago
The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

The Best Comedy Podcasts On Earth (Which You Should Subscribe To Immediately)

07.05.18 3 days ago 10 Comments
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 4 days ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 4 days ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 5 days ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 1 week ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP