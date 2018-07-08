Getty Image

Following a second-round exit from the NBA playoffs, the Philadelphia 76ers are all-in on “star hunting” (Brett Brown’s words, not ours) in hopes of contending in the Eastern Conference with the Boston Celtics, and eventually in the NBA Finals.

One star that is apparently on the market is Kawhi Leonard, who has long been viewed as an eventual Los Angeles Laker. However, the Lakers are apparently content playing the slow game, expecting Leonard to hit free agency next summer and jump ship to L.A. We’ve seen this play out before (Paul George) and this story could be destined to end at the same conclusion. That’s where the 76ers, and to an extent other teams vying for his services, come in.

Reports have detailed Leonard’s interest in hitting Los Angeles in general, whether it be with the Lakers or with the Clippers. The latest out of the NBA rumor mill comes from Chris Haynes of ESPN, who dropped a nugget on Leonard’s willingness to re-sign with the 76ers.