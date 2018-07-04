Getty Image

There is no situation in the NBA more fluid than the one involving Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs. Each day, a new report surfaces indicating the state of trade talks between San Antonio and other teams. Sometimes, the reports that come out involve the Spurs’ current feelings about where their relationship stands with Leonard.

Basically, no one seems like they really know anything at this point, largely because many people expected the Los Angeles Lakers to have acquired Leonard to pair with LeBron James by now. As it turns out, there could be a reason behind that: The Lakers reportedly haven’t tried all that hard yet.

On the latest edition of The Woj Podcast, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski explained that Los Angeles hasn’t shown too terribly much urgency in trying to make a deal with the Spurs.