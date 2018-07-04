The Lakers Reportedly Haven’t Shown Urgency In Trying To Trade For Kawhi Leonard

#San Antonio Spurs #LA Lakers
Associate Editor
07.04.18

Getty Image

There is no situation in the NBA more fluid than the one involving Kawhi Leonard and the San Antonio Spurs. Each day, a new report surfaces indicating the state of trade talks between San Antonio and other teams. Sometimes, the reports that come out involve the Spurs’ current feelings about where their relationship stands with Leonard.

Basically, no one seems like they really know anything at this point, largely because many people expected the Los Angeles Lakers to have acquired Leonard to pair with LeBron James by now. As it turns out, there could be a reason behind that: The Lakers reportedly haven’t tried all that hard yet.

On the latest edition of The Woj Podcast, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski explained that Los Angeles hasn’t shown too terribly much urgency in trying to make a deal with the Spurs.

Around The Web

TOPICS#San Antonio Spurs#LA Lakers
TAGSKAWHI LEONARDLA LAKERSsan antonio spurs

Listen To This

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

All The Best New Indie Music From This Week

07.03.18 1 day ago
All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

All The Best Hip-Hop, Pop, And Dance Remix Playlists On Spotify Right Now

07.03.18 1 day ago
The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear

07.02.18 2 days ago
Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

Crate-Digging: Dott, Croatia And More Bandcamp Albums From June

06.29.18 5 days ago
Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

Stream The Best New Albums This Week From Drake, Gorillaz, And Florence And The Machine

06.29.18 5 days ago
All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

All Of The Best Apple Music Playlists That You Need To Be Listening To

06.29.18 5 days ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP