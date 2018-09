Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers’ long search for a new general manager has reportedly come to an end.

Hours after Brett Brown told reporters on Tuesday that a new general manager would be hired by the start of the season, ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported a decision had indeed been made. According to Woj, the Sixers selected Elton Brand to lead the front office as it heads into the future.

Philadelphia has hired Elton Brand as general manager, league sources tell ESPN. Brand will be elevated from VP of Basketball Operations. He made strong impression on ownership and Brett Brown in process, beating out several inside and outside candidates. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) September 18, 2018