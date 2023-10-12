The Philadelphia 76ers Biggest Question And X-Factor For The 2023-24 Season

The Philadelphia 76ers were the East’s 3-seed a year ago and saw Joel Embiid take home his first MVP award, but any positive momentum came to a screeching halt when they blew a 3-2 series lead in the conference semis to the Celtics. Since then, things have only deteriorated with the James Harden trade request, which still has not been resolved, throwing their offseason into chaos.

There is plenty of pressure on the Sixers to maximize Embiid’s prime, and having another year effectively wasted by a co-star’s trade request would be highly unfortunate. With teams like the Cavs and Knicks as threats to leap them in that second tier of East playoff teams behind the expected favorites in Boston and Milwaukee, there’s a very real chance they see a slide in the standings if and when Harden departs in a trade. That’s why he’s not been dealt yet and they’re holding out hope he’ll just play out the last year of his deal, allowing them to go star-hunting with massive cap space next summer rather, but

Biggest Question: How Engaged Is James Harden?/What Do They Get In Return For A Harden Trade?

There really is only one thing that matters right now for the Sixers as it pertains to staying in the contender, and that’s what happens with Harden. If he stays, will he play at the level of last year, when he legitimately won them multiple playoff games with his performance (in spite of his reputation as a postseason player). If he goes, can they come close to replacing what he brings this team. While Harden’s scoring output is nice, it’s really his skills as a passer that would be missed the most by the Sixers. They don’t have anyone on the roster remotely close to him when it comes to passing and court vision, and on a team that revolves around a dominant big man, losing that would compound their issues.

Embiid is a dominant offensive force, but his ability to impact the game to the level he’s capable is dependent on having guards who can get him the ball on time and on his spots. That’s not the strength of Tyrese Maxey, and there is no one on the Clippers (the only suitor for Harden, by all accounts) who could be sent to Philly in return that would help fill that void. That means not only are you losing the production from Harden as a scorer, but you’re likely going to see a dip in Embiid’s efficiency and effectiveness if he’s not able to get the ball when he carves out space inside before defenders can work to move him off his spot. There’s a reason Philly isn’t jumping at the chance to trade a guy who clearly doesn’t want to be there, and is probably what the Clippers are working to find in the form of a third team to add to the deal.

X-Factor: De’Anthony Melton

If they move Harden, their current guards are going to need to take a step forward. I’m fairly confident in Maxey’s ability to shoulder a larger scoring burden, but he still has a ways to go as a floor general. That means the responsibility for running the offense is going to need to be shared, and the guy most likely to see an elevated role is Melton, who was terrific for the Sixers last year (but mostly played at the two or the three). Melton has turned himself into a very good spot-up shooter and brings some much needed point of attack defense to the Sixers roster, but him being able to provide something as a facilitator would be massive if Harden leaves. That’s not ever really been his strongest attribute, but there’s also not really anyone else to turn to on this roster (or projected roster based on what L.A. has to offer).

Replacing Harden would require a team effort to pick up the slack, with Maxey and Tobias Harris taking on bigger roles as scoring threats (which I think they can do). The facilitator role would also be a combined effort, as they don’t have anyone capable of double-digit assists, and players with the versatility to take on more ball-handling, like Melton, will be important in trying to fill that void.With so much excitement coming out of Philly from the players about Nick Nurse implementing an offense that shares the ball more, everyone’s playmaking chops will be put to the test. The Sixers are still going to have plenty of talent and expectations after a Harden trade, but it will certainly shift more responsibility and pressure onto the full rotation to pick up some of that slack.