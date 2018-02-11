The Sixers Will Add A Shooter For Their Postseason Push In Marco Belinelli

#Philadelphia 76ers #Atlanta Hawks
Associate Editor
02.10.18

Getty Image

The Philadelphia 76ers have had a respectable first half to the 2017-18 campaign. Currently, the team is sitting in eighth place in the Eastern Conference with a 28-25 mark, 1.5 games ahead of the ninth place Detroit Pistons. If they are able to keep this up, the Sixers should make the postseason for the first time since the 2011-12 campaign, and with Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons in the fold, it’s possible they can make some noise if they get there.

One area where Philadelphia can stand to improve is on the perimeter, as the team is tied for 14th in the league in three point shooting. Philly is connecting on 36.1 percent of its attempts from downtown, which certainly isn’t bad, but could be better.

There were rumors the team was eyeing up Hawks wing Marco Belinelli at the trade deadline, but the two sides couldn’t agree to a deal. The good news for Philadelphia, though, is that Atlanta bought Belinelli out on Saturday. A few hours later, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported the Sixers would end up getting the Italian marksman after all.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Philadelphia 76ers#Atlanta Hawks
TAGSATLANTA HAWKSMarco BelinelliPHILADELPHIA 76ERS

The RX

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

Uproxx Music’s March Showcase For The RX Features Haley Heynderickx At The Ace Hotel

03.07.18 3 days ago
Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

Jonathan Wilson Is A Cult Hero Who’s Worked With Father John Misty, But His Own Albums Are Genius

03.07.18 3 days ago
Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

Haley Heynderickx’s ‘I Need To Start A Garden’ Is An Utterly Brilliant Folk Debut

03.06.18 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

Soccer Mommy On Her Tender, Insolent Indie Rock Debut And The Intricacies Of Her Songwriting

03.05.18 5 days ago 8 Comments
Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

Lucy Dacus Is Ready To Be Your Next Favorite Indie Rock Star

03.01.18 1 week ago
A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

A Conversation With David Byrne About His First Solo Album In 14 Years, ‘American Utopia’

02.27.18 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP