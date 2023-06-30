josh okogie
Getty Image
DimeMag

The Phoenix Suns Agreed To Five Deals To Start Free Agency

by: Uproxx authors

The Phoenix Suns entered free agency rather desperate for some depth after sending out most of their roster in trades to land their star quartet of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Deandre Ayton (who is still in town for now).

James Jones didn’t take much time to address those issues early on in free agency, reaching agreements with four players, two of whom were on the Suns last year and three new additions. Josh Okogie, Keita Bates-Diop, Drew Eubanks, Damion Lee, and Chimezie Metu will all be members of the Suns squad to provide depth behind their stars next season, as Phoenix tried to quickly address its empty roster, per Shams Charania, Adrian Wojnarwoski, and Chris Haynes.

The Bates-Diop deal is the only one with firm financials, as he gets a two-year deal worth $5 million. The rest are all also short-term deals as the Suns look to round out the roster as best they can with solid veterans. Eubanks was the most intriguing addition in that he will replace Jock Landale, who was set to be a restricted free agent in Phoenix before they pulled his qualifying offer just before the start of free agency to sign Eubanks. Metu will also bring some frontcourt depth and versatility, while Okogie and Lee were on the team last year and bring some defensive pop and shooting ability respectively to their wing rotation.

The Suns still have work to do, but their roster is far more fleshed out now than it was less than an hour ago.

Listen To This
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New R&B From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×