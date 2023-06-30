The Phoenix Suns Agreed To Five Deals To Start Free Agency

The Phoenix Suns entered free agency rather desperate for some depth after sending out most of their roster in trades to land their star quartet of Devin Booker, Bradley Beal, Kevin Durant, and Deandre Ayton (who is still in town for now).

James Jones didn’t take much time to address those issues early on in free agency, reaching agreements with four players, two of whom were on the Suns last year and three new additions. Josh Okogie, Keita Bates-Diop, Drew Eubanks, Damion Lee, and Chimezie Metu will all be members of the Suns squad to provide depth behind their stars next season, as Phoenix tried to quickly address its empty roster, per Shams Charania, Adrian Wojnarwoski, and Chris Haynes.

Free agent center Drew Eubanks has agreed on a two-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, with a player option in second season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Eubanks is represented by agent James Dunleavy of Excel Sports. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) June 30, 2023

Free agent guard Josh Okogie has reached an agreement to return to the Phoenix Suns, league sources tell @NBAonTNT, @BleacherReport. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) June 30, 2023

Free agent F Keita Bates-Diop has agreed to a two-year, $5M deal with the Phoenix Suns, co-head of @CAA_Basketball Austin Brown tells ESPN. Deal includes a player option. Bates-Diop will have a chance to earn a starting forward spot. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Lee is a two-year deal with a player option, sources tell ESPN. https://t.co/vRSvvtCK4k — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

Free agent forward Chimezie Metu has agreed to a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 30, 2023

The Bates-Diop deal is the only one with firm financials, as he gets a two-year deal worth $5 million. The rest are all also short-term deals as the Suns look to round out the roster as best they can with solid veterans. Eubanks was the most intriguing addition in that he will replace Jock Landale, who was set to be a restricted free agent in Phoenix before they pulled his qualifying offer just before the start of free agency to sign Eubanks. Metu will also bring some frontcourt depth and versatility, while Okogie and Lee were on the team last year and bring some defensive pop and shooting ability respectively to their wing rotation.

The Suns still have work to do, but their roster is far more fleshed out now than it was less than an hour ago.