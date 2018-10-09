Getty Image

The Suns made a fairly stunning announcement on Monday when owner Robert Sarver fired general manager Ryan McDonough, along with some other high-level front office staffers just eight days before the start of the season.

The decision wasn’t the reason for surprise around the league, as McDonough’s time in Phoenix had not been exactly the model of team-building. But the timing of the move caught many off guard, as people wondered why McDonough was allowed to preside over the draft and free agency if he was on the hot seat, but for whatever reason, the decision was made he had to go immediately.

After parsing through the reasons why this may have happened now — the odds-on favorite is frustration over the lack of a move to land a point guard — the question became who would be willing to take over that job. The Suns have an intriguing roster of young players, headlined by Devin Booker and Deandre Ayton, along with plenty of cap space next season. Sarver, however, is known for making himself part of the decision-making process (even when he isn’t needed) and for his general aversion to opening up the checkbook for big name players, a reputation doesn’t exactly attract top candidates.