The Suns Will Retire Shawn Marion And Amar’e Stoudemire’s Numbers

The Phoenix Suns are finally out from under the ownership of Robert Sarver and new owner Mat Ishbia has quickly looked to change the perception of the franchise around the NBA. While some of that has been spending big and making major trades to reshape the franchise on the court, it also means paying tribute to those who helped lead the Suns to some of their best years.

This season, the Suns will honor two such players by retiring their jerseys, as the Nos. 31 and 32 will go into the rafters for Shawn Marion and Amar’e Stoudemire.

31 & 32 forever. Shawn Marion & Amar’e Stoudemire will be inducted into the Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor during the upcoming season! 👏 📰 READ MORE: https://t.co/Up4MX72ECW pic.twitter.com/O8Oh2cb9Ew — Phoenix Suns (@Suns) August 9, 2023

“Shawn and Amar’e are two of the very best to ever wear a Phoenix Suns uniform,” said Mat Ishbia, owner of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury. “Shawn changed the game with his elite versatility and Amar’e was one of the most electrifying players the league has ever seen. Shawn and Amar’e helped define the Suns and inspired generations of fans, and our Suns family is incomplete without them in the Ring of Honor. “As we embark on the new era of Suns basketball it is a priority that we remain connected to our storied history. We are excited to celebrate Shawn and Amar’e and properly recognize their incredible contributions and achievements.”

There is no easier job than being the team owner who takes over a franchise for a notoriously terrible owner, as you have some absolute layups to get fans excited in your first few years. If you are willing to spend a bit more than the previous owner and do some things fans want the team never did previously — in this case, retiring the jerseys of two fan favorites from years past — you can win over the fan base very quickly.

However, it’s not only about making fans happy, but showing the best players on the team that you’ll look to show them appreciation throughout their time with the franchise and beyond. That means someone like Devin Booker, who noted his excitement to see Stat and the Matrix get their jerseys raised this season.

Matrix and STAT,

Much deserved,

Appreciate yall !! — Book (@DevinBook) August 9, 2023

The exact dates for each jersey retirement night will be released in the future, but it’s cool to know that a pair of Suns legends will get honored this year.