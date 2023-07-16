The Suns Are Trading Cam Payne To The Spurs And Signing Bol Bol

After trading all of their second round picks to Washington to acquire Bradley Beal, the Phoenix Suns have been working to restock future second round picks in order to have some draft assets available to them in the future. They picked up three second round picks in a trade from the Memphis Grizzlies, offering Memphis a pair of future pick swaps in exchange, and on Sunday they made two more moves to land future seconds from San Antonio and Orlando.

The first was trading Cam Payne to the Spurs, with San Antonio bringing Payne’s $6.3 million deal into space with the two teams swapping future seconds, via Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania.

Phoenix is trading G Cam Payne, a second-round pick and cash to San Antonio, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 16, 2023

And another: The Suns are trading G Cam Payne and a future second-round pick to the Spurs for a future second, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2023

The Suns also agreed to a deal with the Magic similar to what they did with the Grizzlies, sending Orlando the rights to swap 2026 first round picks in order to get another three second round picks.

And … The Suns are acquiring three future second-round picks from Orlando for a 2026 first-round picks swap, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2023

All of this shuffling of picks and cap space was done with another move in mind, as Woj brought word they were signing Bol Bol to a deal as well.

ESPN Sources: Free agent F/C Bol Bol has agreed on a one-year deal with the Phoenix Suns. At 23, Bol had his best NBA season with Orlando: 9.1 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.1 blocks in 21.5 minutes. Another developing talent to join a deepened bench rotation. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 16, 2023

Bol averaged 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game a year ago, and is a bit of a lottery ticket for Phoenix, as they are a team without much young talent and Bol provides an upside play without a ton of risk as they won’t be dependent on him for big contributions should he not pop.