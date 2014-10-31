Photo: Nets’ Deron Williams Wins Halloween With Epic Khal Drogo Costume

Happy Halloween! We haven’t parsed through every NBA-related costume yet, but find it hard to believe one could be better than Deron Williams’. The Brooklyn Nets’ star dressed as an incredibly life-like Khal Drogo from “Game Of Thrones” as wife Amy played an equally impressive part as Khaleesi Daenerys Targaryen.

Pretty sick. The Nets will need some Dothraki-like intensity from Williams in 2014-2015, too, if they’re humiliating opener against the Boston Celtics is an indication of their season-long quality.

As far as couple’s costumes go, this is the best we’ve seen from a NBA player. Overall, though, league Halloween celebrations don’t get better than the Boston Celtics’ from 2010:

What do you think?

Follow Jack on Twitter at @ArmstrongWinter.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.