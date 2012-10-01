Photos: Denver’s New “Skyline” Alternate Uniform

Depending on your taste, the 18 times that Denver will wear its new “Skyline” alternate uniform will be far too few or way too much. Inspired by its 1980’s rainbow-skyline creation that seems to creep onto every “worst uniform” list, this swaps out the rainbow of a mile-high sunset, replaces it with a ton of Big Bird yellow and borrows from the look of Marquette’s shorts.

Every reaction you could think of from Nuggets fans is on display on the team’s official Instagram shot of the uniform unveiling, ranging from love to “too much yellow.” I’m a fan of the look, because it incorporates the old concept (which was doomed by the rainbow stripe, much like how the Houston Astros’ orange gradient rainbow landed its 1980s uniform on every “worst” list, too) with the head-turning yellow. The baby-blue waist band stands out and will surely please North Carolina alums Ty Lawson and George Karl. I’m glad it will only be worn 18 times this season, but it’s a good effort.

Even if you’re not so excited about this offering you cay this for the unis, though: They’re a hell of a lot better than San Antonio’s practice-inspired alternate.

Here’s a tighter look of the unveiling, courtesy of the sports uniform expert, Uni Watch.

New alternate uniform for the Nuggets: twitter.com/UniWatch/statu… — Paul Lukas (@UniWatch) October 1, 2012

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

If this is a must-cop by you, you can already buy it online at Altitude Authentics.

Do you like this?

Follow Andrew on Twitter at @AndrewGreif.

Follow Dime on Twitter at @DimeMag.

Become a fan of Dime Magazine on Facebook HERE.