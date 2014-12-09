Photos: LeBron, Kyrie, KG Wear “I Can’t Breathe” Shirts Before Cavs-Nets

NBA players are taking a stand. After Derrick Rose wore an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt on Saturday in support of Eric Garner and protests related to recent police killings, other players are following suit tonight. LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Garnett, and more all donned the tees prior to Monday’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.

James and Irving were the only Cavaliers to wear the shirt.

LeBron James & Kyrie Irving wear "I Can’t Breathe" shirts during warm-ups in Brooklyn http://t.co/xG8c73XMbZ | pic.twitter.com/pnkyWtlw2D — WEWS NewsChannel5 (@WEWS) December 9, 2014

Garnett, Deron Williams, Jarrett Jack, and Alan Anderson donned them for the Nets. Here they are posing with former team owner and hip-hop mogul Jay-Z:

Possibly the most powerful image of the night. via @NetsDaily pic.twitter.com/2uDR2jzeXU — devin kharpertian (@uuords) December 9, 2014

James called Rose’s gesture “spectacular” yesterday and hinted that he we’d wear one tonight. All of Monday’s wearers were in on it together – LeBron and Kyrie each said that they got their shirts from Jack.

LeBron said he got his "I can't breathe" t-shirt from BKN G J. Jack: "The power of social media." Said it's a possibility he wears it. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) December 8, 2014

Kyrie Irving wearing the "I can't breathe" t-shirt tonight pregame. Said he got it from Jarrett Jack. — Jason Lloyd (@JasonLloydABJ) December 8, 2014

It takes only one; Rose’s initiative is a chief example of that. Kudos to James, Garnett, and company for following Rose’s lead and helping to shepherd us during these times of tension.

