Photos: LeBron, Kyrie, KG Wear “I Can’t Breathe” Shirts Before Cavs-Nets

12.08.14 4 years ago

NBA players are taking a stand. After Derrick Rose wore an “I Can’t Breathe” shirt on Saturday in support of Eric Garner and protests related to recent police killings, other players are following suit tonight. LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Kevin Garnett, and more all donned the tees prior to Monday’s matchup between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.

James and Irving were the only Cavaliers to wear the shirt.

Garnett, Deron Williams, Jarrett Jack, and Alan Anderson donned them for the Nets. Here they are posing with former team owner and hip-hop mogul Jay-Z:

James called Rose’s gesture “spectacular” yesterday and hinted that he we’d wear one tonight. All of Monday’s wearers were in on it together – LeBron and Kyrie each said that they got their shirts from Jack.

It takes only one; Rose’s initiative is a chief example of that. Kudos to James, Garnett, and company for following Rose’s lead and helping to shepherd us during these times of tension.

