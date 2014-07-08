Pic: Man Shows Off Crazy Nike Swoosh Beard

Despite our advanced age, we’ve got the facial hair of a pre-pubscent teen, so our whiskers would never allow us to actually cultivate our facial hair. Not so for this guy. A man decided to groom the iconic Nike swoosh symbol into his beard when he uploaded a picture of himself holding the new KD VII “USA” colorways. God bless America.

By way of BroBible comes this especially endearing homage to the Nike swoosh symbol:

Man you really like those KD VIIs huh @the_blueprint pic.twitter.com/oFJHuLnDEc — Villain. (@DukeOfZamunda) July 8, 2014

As CBS Sports’ Zach Harper tweets, if the barber didn’t know the Nike swoosh, the would just have to describe the syle, “Make my beard like a closed umbrella stabbing me through the mouth.”

(via @TalkHoops; H/T BroBible)

