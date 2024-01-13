This Turnover By The Pistons Really Sums Up The Pistons Season

Not much has gone right for the Detroit Pistons this season. After starting the year 2-1, the Pistons proceeded to lose 28 games in a row before squeaking past an extremely shorthanded Toronto Raptors squad at the end of December. The team has not won since then, as they entered Friday night’s game against the Houston Rockets on a 6-game losing streak.

The year has been one unfortunate moment after another, and during the first quarter of the Rockets game, we got another one. Alperen Sengun made a free throw, which Killian Hayes corralled and took out of bounds. But because of what I assume was a miscommunication or something, Isaiah Stewart appeared to think that Hayes was grabbing the ball and tossing it to him so he could take it out of bounds and pass it to the point guard. This, of course, meant that Stewart turned the ball over and gave Houston another possession.

The Pistons coaches couldn't believe this turnover 😅 pic.twitter.com/K1wraxgQUZ — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 13, 2024

You can see the coaches on Detroit’s bench couldn’t believe what just happened, in large part because it is pretty wild that this happened. Fortunately for the Pistons, this did not send them into any sort of spiral during the rest of the first half, as they went into the locker room all tied up with the Rockets at 55.