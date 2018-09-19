The Blazers Are The Latest NBA Team To Add A Jersey Sponsor Patch

Slowly but surely, NBA teams adding a sponsorship patch to their jerseys are becoming the norm. While putting sponsors on the front of a shirt isn’t nearly as prominent as it is in soccer or in the WNBA, a small patch near a player’s left shoulder is becoming more and more common.

The latest team to join in on this trend are the Portland Trail Blazers, which announced a partnership with Performance Health that will lead to a logo for Biofreeze appearing on their uniforms. With the move, the Blazers are the 24th NBA team to add a sponsorship patch to their uniforms.

At the top of this post, you can see how the logo will look on Portland’s white uniforms. Here’s how it will appear on all of the team’s threads.

